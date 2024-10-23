Martha Stewart Takes A Hard Pass On The Golden Bachelorette For A Very Martha Reason
Over the decades, Martha Stewart's had plenty of experience on camera, including reality TV. She's served as a judge on "Table Wars" and taken viewers around her farm in "Martha Gets Down and Dirty." However, there are some projects where Stewart is completely uninterested. During an October 2024 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Stewart asserted she wouldn't appear on "The Golden Bachelorette" even if they paid her $10 million per episode. "The guys aren't hot enough," Stewart declared.
Snoop Dogg, who was also on the show, agreed with his longtime friend that it wasn't a good fit for her. "10 million can't get it if he don't look right," Snoop proclaimed. As a rule, Snoop doesn't get involved in Stewart's love life, primarily because it's difficult for him to find someone that would meet his (and her) exacting standards.
That said, Stewart has found plenty of opportunities to put herself out there. She posted a thirst trap photo on her birthday in 2022, and the following year, she set a record when she was featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at age 81. Martha Stewart knows what works. Three years before the swimsuit cover, Stewart divulged that a sultry pool photo yielded a slew of marriage proposals. However, she didn't bother pursuing any of those overtures. "I was too busy enjoying the instant fame from a stupid selfie, for God's sake, to engage with any proposals!" Stewart proclaimed on her show "Martha Knows Best" (via People).
Martha is more interested in business ventures
Martha Stewart's has been keeping her love life out of the public eye in recent years, so in addition to the contestants on "The Golden Bachelorette" not catching her eye, the idea of a on-screen romance might be unappealing. For instance, when Stewart appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2021, she declined to reveal the name of the person she was romantically involved with at the time.
Stewart has also noted that, while she's had no shortage of prospective suitors, her focus is elsewhere. "I think the work has taken precedence over the romance," she explained to E! News in 2023. "I have a hard time making room for both and it's not the highest priority that I have a boyfriend, but it would be nice!"
In contrast, current "Golden Bachelorette" Joan Vassos has a completely different outlook on romance. "My goal was to leave [the show] in a committed relationship," Vassos informed People. "I wanted to have somebody I saw a future with and that we wanted to see how it works in the real world." After Stewart's harsh critique of the male contestants, Vassos sent the lifestyle mogul a DM on Instagram. "Dating is hard out there, and I had a great group of guys," Vassos asserted to Access Hollywood. She also observed that appearance was only part of the equation and commented that she found many of the men to be attractive in personality as well as looks.