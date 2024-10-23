Martha Stewart Takes A Hard Pass On The Golden Bachelorette For A Very Martha Reason

Over the decades, Martha Stewart's had plenty of experience on camera, including reality TV. She's served as a judge on "Table Wars" and taken viewers around her farm in "Martha Gets Down and Dirty." However, there are some projects where Stewart is completely uninterested. During an October 2024 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Stewart asserted she wouldn't appear on "The Golden Bachelorette" even if they paid her $10 million per episode. "The guys aren't hot enough," Stewart declared.

Snoop Dogg, who was also on the show, agreed with his longtime friend that it wasn't a good fit for her. "10 million can't get it if he don't look right," Snoop proclaimed. As a rule, Snoop doesn't get involved in Stewart's love life, primarily because it's difficult for him to find someone that would meet his (and her) exacting standards.

That said, Stewart has found plenty of opportunities to put herself out there. She posted a thirst trap photo on her birthday in 2022, and the following year, she set a record when she was featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at age 81. Martha Stewart knows what works. Three years before the swimsuit cover, Stewart divulged that a sultry pool photo yielded a slew of marriage proposals. However, she didn't bother pursuing any of those overtures. "I was too busy enjoying the instant fame from a stupid selfie, for God's sake, to engage with any proposals!" Stewart proclaimed on her show "Martha Knows Best" (via People).

