Details About Barack Obama's Bond With His Sister Auma

Former President Barack Obama has eight half-siblings, and while his relationship with each of them vary, he has a very special bond with his sister, Auma Obama. Auma is only one year older than Barack, and when he paid a visit to Kenya to learn more about his family's roots, it was Auma who welcomed him at the airport and gave him a lift in her dilapidated Volkswagen Beetle.

"[I] think the entire stay I was here it broke down four or five times," Barack recalled during a speech he delivered to the Kenyan people almost 30 years later (via The White House). Auma showed her brother the lay of the land (when the Beetle permitted), and opened her home to Barack for the duration of his stay.

Unlike the complicated relationship Barack had with his father, he and Auma remain close to this day. When Auma got into a scuffle with Kenyan authorities in 2024 while protesting against tax increases, some on X, formerly Twitter, were quick to criticize Barack for not publicly speaking out after his sister suffered some injuries. Auma wasn't having it, however, and took to the platform to reply to the comments, writing, "He cares. He checked in." This protective side of Auma has been on display more than once, and she and Barack have continued to support each other throughout their lives, despite residing on different continents.

