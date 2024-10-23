Hugh Jackman Officially Wins The Prize For Worst Divorced Dad Look Of All Time
Adjusting to life after a divorce is hard on anyone, but it appears that "Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman's off-duty wardrobe still hasn't recovered from his 2023 split from Deborra-Lee Furness. The typically dapper Jackman could easily have won an award for the worst divorced dad look of all time when he stepped out to pick up groceries in New York City in October 2024.
The actor was spotted wearing a t-shirt and shorts that barely look like they could coexist in the same closet, let alone the same outfit. We're all for coordinating different prints, but these two simply didn't work together. Even his sneakers, which are a great shade of blue, looked out of place alongside the other conflicting colors in this outfit.
However, this casual disaster isn't indicative of Jackman's typical style; the actor usually serves looks that are effortless polished and perfectly fitting of a Hollywood leading man.
Hugh Jackman typically tops best dressed lists
Although his grocery shopping attire was far from magazine cover material, Hugh Jackman's sense of style is typically impeccable. He probably didn't wear suits in the teaching job he had before he was famous, but the actor frequently dons flattering formalwear perfectly designed to turn heads. For example, he wore a stunning black suit to the 2024 Met Gala, which he revealed (via Daily Mail) was a fashionable blast from the past: "My original [2004] Tom Ford tuxedo. Refitted and repaired." The fact that this suit looked just as impressive 20 years after he first wore it is a testament to Jackman's good taste.
Even more impressive, Jackman has shown he can make even low-key events like attending a football game look fabulous. In a 2017 Instagram post, the actor sports a gorgeous leather jacket over a basic Henley, creating a perfectly balanced look. The post inspired Men's Health to declare: "We're calling it: Wolverine is a style icon." Based on his track record of pulling together top-notch 'fits, Jackman's October 2024 outing doesn't prove that his sense of style is faltering; it proves that, just like us, he occasionally has an off day.