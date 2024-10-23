Hugh Jackman Officially Wins The Prize For Worst Divorced Dad Look Of All Time

Adjusting to life after a divorce is hard on anyone, but it appears that "Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman's off-duty wardrobe still hasn't recovered from his 2023 split from Deborra-Lee Furness. The typically dapper Jackman could easily have won an award for the worst divorced dad look of all time when he stepped out to pick up groceries in New York City in October 2024.

The actor was spotted wearing a t-shirt and shorts that barely look like they could coexist in the same closet, let alone the same outfit. We're all for coordinating different prints, but these two simply didn't work together. Even his sneakers, which are a great shade of blue, looked out of place alongside the other conflicting colors in this outfit.

However, this casual disaster isn't indicative of Jackman's typical style; the actor usually serves looks that are effortless polished and perfectly fitting of a Hollywood leading man.