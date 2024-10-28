Did Sarah Ferguson Get Plastic Surgery? Here's What She Said

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, continues to impress royal fans with her looks and confidence. But her timeless beauty isn't something she achieved naturally. Ferguson admitted that her makeover went a little more than skin deep.

In a 2019 interview with the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew's ex-wife owned up to the cosmetic procedures she's undergone in the past. Ferguson revealed she's had two types of facelifts — the laser facelift and thread lift. These non-invasive treatments are pain-free and require no recovery time, making them appealing to the duchess. Ferguson also admitted to getting Botox and organic fillers. "I really don't like the frozen look," she added. "I'm so animated and I like to be myself. I don't like the thought of needles and am very glad if I look well and happy." The procedures were performed by her friend, Dr. Gabriela Mercik.

Aside from the above-mentioned procedures, Ferguson once admitted to having mesotherapy. It is a technique that involves injecting vitamins, enzymes, hormones, and plant extracts to tighten the skin, per Healthline. "I need to repair the damage that was done on the beach when I was a child," she explained. "It's why I had the mesotherapy, the vitamin cocktail to hydrate and boost the skin." Ferguson's beauty treatments weren't limited to her face and skin, though.

