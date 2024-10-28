Did Sarah Ferguson Get Plastic Surgery? Here's What She Said
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, continues to impress royal fans with her looks and confidence. But her timeless beauty isn't something she achieved naturally. Ferguson admitted that her makeover went a little more than skin deep.
In a 2019 interview with the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew's ex-wife owned up to the cosmetic procedures she's undergone in the past. Ferguson revealed she's had two types of facelifts — the laser facelift and thread lift. These non-invasive treatments are pain-free and require no recovery time, making them appealing to the duchess. Ferguson also admitted to getting Botox and organic fillers. "I really don't like the frozen look," she added. "I'm so animated and I like to be myself. I don't like the thought of needles and am very glad if I look well and happy." The procedures were performed by her friend, Dr. Gabriela Mercik.
Aside from the above-mentioned procedures, Ferguson once admitted to having mesotherapy. It is a technique that involves injecting vitamins, enzymes, hormones, and plant extracts to tighten the skin, per Healthline. "I need to repair the damage that was done on the beach when I was a child," she explained. "It's why I had the mesotherapy, the vitamin cocktail to hydrate and boost the skin." Ferguson's beauty treatments weren't limited to her face and skin, though.
Looking good from head to toe
In the same candid interview with the Daily Mail, Sarah Ferguson confessed to undergoing a procedure on her feet. This treatment was part of her broader approach to feeling young and beautiful. Ferguson said she rejuvenated her feet with regenerative stem cell therapy in the Bahamas. It took her half a year before she was able to walk perfectly fine in heels again.
"I think my toes were ruined by all the riding I did when I was young," Ferguson added. "They shaved the bone here and implanted stem cells — 20 million of them taken from my midriff — into my feet to make new cartilage. It takes about six months to heal but now I can walk in heels!"
Ferguson's meticulous attention to her appearance not only made her look better, but also saved her from a health problem. In January 2024, the Duchess of York was diagnosed with malignant melanoma, her second cancer diagnosis within a year. "Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous," the Duchess of York's spokesman said, per BBC. "She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."