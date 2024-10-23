Matty Healy's Not-So-Subtle Swipe At Taylor Swift Proves She Was Totally Right About Him
Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy officially dated in 2023, and while short-lived, the relationship seemed to have left a major impact on the "Anti-Hero" singer. Swift's 2024 album "The Tortured Poets Department" contains several songs that are allegedly based on her relationship with Healy, like "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived." Meanwhile, Healy has come out and seemingly poked fun at Swift for writing about him, which is seen as majorly uncalled for by many fans, and indicates that their split was messier than it initially seemed.
Long before Swift and Healy were officially an item, the superstar singer reportedly went to a concert where Healy performed in 2015, and the two were partially romantically involved before Swift started dating DJ Calvin Harris. During an exclusive chat with Q Magazine (via NME) in 2016, Healy stated that the media blew his flirtations with Swift out of proportion and that he would have essentially been ashamed to date the singer. "It's not really anything to talk about, because if she wasn't Taylor Swift we wouldn't be talking about her. She wasn't a big impact on my life. It's just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift," Healy explained. "And the reason I mention that is because if I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would've been, 'F****** hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift's boyfriend.' You know, 'F***. THAT.' That's also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing."
What Matty Healy said about not writing songs about past relationships
While Matty Healy may have initially rejected the idea of dating Taylor Swift, he did just that from May 2023 to June 2023, when the two had a controversial fling. One source claims their breakup was the result of a lack of compatibility and unattainably busy schedules on both ends. While both parties have moved on romantically, Healy decided to slightly shade Swift in an interview, potentially creating bad blood between them.
While a guest on the "Doomscroll" podcast in October 2024, Healy opened up to host Joshua Citarella about how he would never write about his past relationships in his songs, and it sounds fairly judgmental and pointed. "I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don't know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I've kind of become known for, just because I was famous. I think that that's an obvious thing to draw from. And I'm just not interested in it," Healy explained. "And I think like, the maintenance of the status quo is something that I always fight against. So the idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be like two years old, I see people doing that as well, and it's not interesting." It's hard to believe he's talking about anyone other than Swift.