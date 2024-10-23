Matty Healy's Not-So-Subtle Swipe At Taylor Swift Proves She Was Totally Right About Him

Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy officially dated in 2023, and while short-lived, the relationship seemed to have left a major impact on the "Anti-Hero" singer. Swift's 2024 album "The Tortured Poets Department" contains several songs that are allegedly based on her relationship with Healy, like "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived." Meanwhile, Healy has come out and seemingly poked fun at Swift for writing about him, which is seen as majorly uncalled for by many fans, and indicates that their split was messier than it initially seemed.

Long before Swift and Healy were officially an item, the superstar singer reportedly went to a concert where Healy performed in 2015, and the two were partially romantically involved before Swift started dating DJ Calvin Harris. During an exclusive chat with Q Magazine (via NME) in 2016, Healy stated that the media blew his flirtations with Swift out of proportion and that he would have essentially been ashamed to date the singer. "It's not really anything to talk about, because if she wasn't Taylor Swift we wouldn't be talking about her. She wasn't a big impact on my life. It's just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift," Healy explained. "And the reason I mention that is because if I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would've been, 'F****** hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift's boyfriend.' You know, 'F***. THAT.' That's also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing."

