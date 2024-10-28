Are Meryl Streep And Martin Short An Item? Inside The Rumors

Movie icon Meryl Streep and comedy legend Martin Short play on-screen lovers in the Hulu mystery-comedy series "Only Murders in the Building." However, in an instance of life imitating art, it seems the celebrated stars might have made a real-life, off-camera love connection as well. The pair first sparked dating rumors in January 2024 at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The two spent the night smiling, laughing, and acting generally flirtatious with one another.

Some tabloid speculation linked the pair, and then fans began shipping the adorable duo online, causing the rumors to really take off. The fervor may have died down if Streep and Short hadn't continued to show up to events together, smiling and laughing with a body language that seemed to showcase some sort of romantic attraction. Days after the Golden Globes, they were just as adorable at the AFI Awards, then they were spotted dining together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica the following month.

In August, the rumors reached a fever pitch when they appeared at the premiere of the fourth season of "Only Murders in the Building," and walked hand-in-hand down the red carpet. Although it's possible this sort of connection could be the result of Streep and Short's years-long friendship, many fans feel (and seemingly hope) there's more to it than them being platonic pals.

