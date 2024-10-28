Are Meryl Streep And Martin Short An Item? Inside The Rumors
Movie icon Meryl Streep and comedy legend Martin Short play on-screen lovers in the Hulu mystery-comedy series "Only Murders in the Building." However, in an instance of life imitating art, it seems the celebrated stars might have made a real-life, off-camera love connection as well. The pair first sparked dating rumors in January 2024 at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The two spent the night smiling, laughing, and acting generally flirtatious with one another.
Some tabloid speculation linked the pair, and then fans began shipping the adorable duo online, causing the rumors to really take off. The fervor may have died down if Streep and Short hadn't continued to show up to events together, smiling and laughing with a body language that seemed to showcase some sort of romantic attraction. Days after the Golden Globes, they were just as adorable at the AFI Awards, then they were spotted dining together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica the following month.
In August, the rumors reached a fever pitch when they appeared at the premiere of the fourth season of "Only Murders in the Building," and walked hand-in-hand down the red carpet. Although it's possible this sort of connection could be the result of Streep and Short's years-long friendship, many fans feel (and seemingly hope) there's more to it than them being platonic pals.
What Martin Short and Steve Martin have said about the romance speculation
Despite the electric energy and obvious chemistry between Martin Short and Meryl Streep, it seems they are playing their cards close to the vest when it comes to their possible romance. In fact, Short has outright denied the rumors. On a January 2024 episode of "Club Random," he told Bill Maher, "We're not a couple. We are just very close friends." When asked about the reports again during an interview with People, Short said, "It's always interesting. Show business relationships and [speculation] ... She's fabulous. There's no one who doesn't adore her." In August, he further elaborated on their bond, telling Extra, "I think a friendship always grows if you work with someone and love that person."
One reason the stars might be playing coy is that the dating rumors first began swirling a few months after Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, announced their separation. The two parted ways six years earlier, and had just been keeping the split under wraps.
At least Short's longtime friend and "Only Murders in the Building" costar Steve Martin is having fun with the rumors. The comic genius made a vague allusion to the speculation when he took to Instagram in October 2024 and shared the above photo of Short, Streep, and himself. Martin added a big red circle with a line through it over his own face, and left the post without a caption. Many fans suspected that Martin was not only calling himself a third wheel, but low-key confirming the rumors. Then again, he could just be playing all of us like a banjo.