Taylor Swift's Worst Outfits From Every Era

Swifties know that every new Taylor Swift album is more than just an album — it's the dawn of a new era. With a whopping 14 albums under her belt, Swift has been giving fans new eras since she hit the music scene with her debut album when she was just 16 years old. Swift has spent more than half her life in the spotlight, so it's no wonder she has gone through so many eras in the public eye. And, just as every era had its vibe, its songs, and its iconic moments, every era also had plenty of outfits. Some have stood the test of time, and others were memorable for all the wrong reasons.

For someone who has sported as many ensembles in front of a worldwide audience as Swift has over the years, she has had fewer outfit flops than we may have expected. Still, throughout her many eras, she has had a bad outfit or two from each one. From her "Fearless" ensemble that just screamed "2009" to the confusing look that started "The Tortured Poets Department" era, every era has its ultimate fashion flop, and we've got them all. As it turns out, while Swift may "never go out of style," some of her looks sure have.