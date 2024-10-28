What Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod's Life Is Like When The HGTV Cameras Are Off

HGTV fans have loved watching Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod on shows like "Rock the Block" and "Married to Real Estate." In an exclusive interview with The List in 2022, the year of the "Married to Real Estate" premiere, the couple shared their advice for other couples that work together. One of the most difficult things to do but a vital tip was not to bring work home. So, what is life like for Sherrod and Jackson when they are at home and away from the HGTV cameras?

For one thing, the couple knows how important it is for them to foster their relationship beyond their professional lives and lives as parents (Sherrod and Jackson have three daughters: Simone, whom Jackson shares with a previous partner; Kendall; and Harper). Jackson told Collider in a January 2024 interview, "We gotta continue to like each other and love each other so everything, you know, takes place properly. And the way we do that is continue dating, continue communicating, you know?" He added that their work on "Married to Real Estate" takes a back burner to their personal relationship.

In their Collider interview, Jackson and Sherrod also spoke about the family members who have stepped up to help them and their children as well. For instance, Sherrod wanted to cancel her and Jackson's trip to New York for their press tour to take care of their sick children. "I said, 'We're gonna have to cancel it,'" Sherrod said. "'We can't be there. Because the kids got to come first.' And the aunties, [Mike's] mama — everybody comes to the house and kicks us out. And they're like, 'We got this.'"

