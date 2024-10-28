What Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod's Life Is Like When The HGTV Cameras Are Off
HGTV fans have loved watching Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod on shows like "Rock the Block" and "Married to Real Estate." In an exclusive interview with The List in 2022, the year of the "Married to Real Estate" premiere, the couple shared their advice for other couples that work together. One of the most difficult things to do but a vital tip was not to bring work home. So, what is life like for Sherrod and Jackson when they are at home and away from the HGTV cameras?
For one thing, the couple knows how important it is for them to foster their relationship beyond their professional lives and lives as parents (Sherrod and Jackson have three daughters: Simone, whom Jackson shares with a previous partner; Kendall; and Harper). Jackson told Collider in a January 2024 interview, "We gotta continue to like each other and love each other so everything, you know, takes place properly. And the way we do that is continue dating, continue communicating, you know?" He added that their work on "Married to Real Estate" takes a back burner to their personal relationship.
In their Collider interview, Jackson and Sherrod also spoke about the family members who have stepped up to help them and their children as well. For instance, Sherrod wanted to cancel her and Jackson's trip to New York for their press tour to take care of their sick children. "I said, 'We're gonna have to cancel it,'" Sherrod said. "'We can't be there. Because the kids got to come first.' And the aunties, [Mike's] mama — everybody comes to the house and kicks us out. And they're like, 'We got this.'"
Sherrod and Jackson know the importance of taking a breather and having fun
In a joint HGTV interview, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson talked more about their family having their back. Sherrod also may have given a glimpse into her own day-off self-care routine when she provided insight to parents who work. "Number one is definitely to recharge your batteries," Sherrod said. "Whether it's getting a massage weekly, getting a pedicure, taking time to meditate, gardening. Whatever feeds you and brings you peace, it's important to nurture that, because without balance, nothing is going to work."
"Married to Real Estate" already includes peeks into Sherrod and Jackson's personal lives. They also gave their "fams" (what they call their fans) a look into their personal and family lives through their May 2024 interview with House Beautiful. The couple proved they were definitely not all work, no play kind of people when they showcased their new back deck and spoke about outdoor entertaining. "We are the party house," Sherrod told the outlet, mentioning the festivities that go along with having three kids and some spring and summer events they were planning to host.
