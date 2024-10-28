What Selena Gomez's Friends Really Think About Benny Blanco
Actor and pop star Selena Gomez released her song "Single Soon" in August 2023, but she reportedly wasn't single when the track dropped. Gomez's romance with music producer Benny Blanco began a few months before then, according to comments she left on a now-deleted Instagram post in December 2023. Some fans admitted that they didn't understand the match-up, but the couple continued thriving, evidenced by things such as the sweet PDA snapshots Gomez shared of herself and Blanco on Instagram in August 2024.
Gomez's friends are reportedly on board with her relationship. In January 2024, an insider told Entertainment Tonight, "Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny. Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them."
The following month in February 2024, Gomez's close friend Nicola Peltz Beckham spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Gomez and Blanco. "They are amazing," Beckham said. Beckham referenced Blanco and Gomez's cooking abilities when she added, "How lucky are we that we found these amazing cooks? I was like, 'Yeah, we did good.'"
What did Gomez's co-star say about her and Blanco's relationship?
Another good friend of Selena Gomez's who has discussed her relationship with Benny Blanco is David Henrie. Henrie and Gomez played brother and sister Justin and Alex Russo on the show "Wizards of Waverly Place" and bonded off-camera as well. They both executive produced the "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" reboot, which also features Henrie as a main character and Gomez as a guest star. Speaking to E! News in October 2024, Henrie spoke highly of Blanco.
"He's such a nice guy," Henrie said. "He's super funny. I was cracking up the whole time." Henrie also expressed how much he cares about Gomez when he later said, "I trust Selena and I want her to be very happy. She knows I have her back."
Blanco seems to have gotten the seal of approval from Gomez's inner circle. Some of Gomez's superfans have also been won over. On Instagram in July 2024, one fan account commented on a sweet compilation of pictures and said, "Awww i am in love with this couple," adding heart-eyes and heart emojis. Another said, "I love seeing you happy," with a heart emoji.