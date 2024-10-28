What Selena Gomez's Friends Really Think About Benny Blanco

Actor and pop star Selena Gomez released her song "Single Soon" in August 2023, but she reportedly wasn't single when the track dropped. Gomez's romance with music producer Benny Blanco began a few months before then, according to comments she left on a now-deleted Instagram post in December 2023. Some fans admitted that they didn't understand the match-up, but the couple continued thriving, evidenced by things such as the sweet PDA snapshots Gomez shared of herself and Blanco on Instagram in August 2024.

Gomez's friends are reportedly on board with her relationship. In January 2024, an insider told Entertainment Tonight, "Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny. Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them."

The following month in February 2024, Gomez's close friend Nicola Peltz Beckham spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Gomez and Blanco. "They are amazing," Beckham said. Beckham referenced Blanco and Gomez's cooking abilities when she added, "How lucky are we that we found these amazing cooks? I was like, 'Yeah, we did good.'"