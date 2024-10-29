Hallmark's Katie Cassidy Never Expected To End Up With Someone Like Stephen Huszar

When Hallmark star Katie Cassidy divorced her husband Matthew Rodgers, in 2020, she wasn't exactly focused on the prospect of falling madly in love again, but clearly life had other plans. During a 2022 interview with People, the "Arrow" star spoke candidly about the devastating split and what an isolating experience it was amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, Cassidy even had to give herself a little pep talk: "I was like, 'OK, got to pick yourself up by your bootstraps sometimes." The year prior, the actor proudly informed Page Six that the aftermath of her divorce taught her some valuable lessons. "I was forced to learn how to love myself and it's the best thing I've ever done," Cassidy confessed. Likewise, the Hallmark star admitted to People that she found dating rather awkward — especially while the pandemic was raging — and that she'd decided to just let it be for a while.

As Cassidy reasoned, "I think if I'm supposed to meet someone, I'll meet them naturally, organically." Little did the "Gossip Girl" alum know just how right she was. Not long after that interview took place, Cassidy worked on her first Hallmark film, "A Royal Christmas Crush," and fell head over heels for her co-star, Stephen Huszar. However, he was the last person she expected to fall for. "I've never really thought I would date another actor," Cassidy acknowledged to Us Weekly after they went public. "I was open, but I was still a little hesitant but he and I, after working together towards the end, we became really good friends and then we were professional but once we were done, sparks happened."

