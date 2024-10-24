Inside General Hospital Stars Jon Lindstrom & Nicholas Pryor's Friendship

Since its beginnings in 1963, "General Hospital" has experienced countless changes, having seen many wild storylines, characters, and actors come and go throughout its run. Two such characters, father and son Victor Collins and Kevin Collins, had their run together during the late 1990s and early 2000s. On October 7, 2024, Victor's actor, Nicholas Pryor, joined the list of former "General Hospital" stars who've died since the series began. Prior to his death, he and fellow "General Hospital" co-star Jon Lindstrom, who played his on-screen son, Kevin, developed a close friendship through their work together.

In the wake of Pryor's death from cancer at the age of 89, Lindstrom opened up about their friendship in October 2024. He honored his friend and co-star on Instagram after announcing his death, highlighting his career, which spanned over 60 years, and the valued friendship they shared. "He was my friend," Lindstrom said. "One of the best I've ever had. He was a mentor, a sounding board, a trusted confidant, and even a father figure beyond, yes, playing my own father on #GH and #PortCharles. And he was one of the funniest people you could hope to spend time with over a bottle of good wine and a great meal."