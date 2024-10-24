Inside General Hospital Stars Jon Lindstrom & Nicholas Pryor's Friendship
Since its beginnings in 1963, "General Hospital" has experienced countless changes, having seen many wild storylines, characters, and actors come and go throughout its run. Two such characters, father and son Victor Collins and Kevin Collins, had their run together during the late 1990s and early 2000s. On October 7, 2024, Victor's actor, Nicholas Pryor, joined the list of former "General Hospital" stars who've died since the series began. Prior to his death, he and fellow "General Hospital" co-star Jon Lindstrom, who played his on-screen son, Kevin, developed a close friendship through their work together.
In the wake of Pryor's death from cancer at the age of 89, Lindstrom opened up about their friendship in October 2024. He honored his friend and co-star on Instagram after announcing his death, highlighting his career, which spanned over 60 years, and the valued friendship they shared. "He was my friend," Lindstrom said. "One of the best I've ever had. He was a mentor, a sounding board, a trusted confidant, and even a father figure beyond, yes, playing my own father on #GH and #PortCharles. And he was one of the funniest people you could hope to spend time with over a bottle of good wine and a great meal."
Pryor and Lindstrom starred together in General Hospital and its spinoff
Nicholas Pryor and Jon Lindstrom were brought together during their time on "General Hospital," where they played a father and son. Lindstrom has appeared in one of his two runs throughout the series as Dr. Kevin Collins, a psychiatrist and the better half to his evil twin brother, pediatrician, and serial killer Dr. Ryan Chamberlain. Meanwhile, Pryor starred as Victor Collins, an eccentric professor and Kevin's father. Speaking to First For Women in April 2024, Lindstrom highlighted the series' importance both in television history and in his own life. "Here I am, 32 years later," he said. "It's become this huge, wonderful piece of my life and to be around to celebrate ["General Hospital's"] 60 years and now 61 is great."
In addition to their appearances on "General Hospital," Pryor and Lindstrom reprised their roles as members of the Collins family in the spinoff series "Port Charles," which ran from 1997 to 2003. With them, the series brought along other familiar "General Hospital" faces, including Lynn Herring as Lucy Coe and Kin Shriner as Scotty Baldwin, in addition to a new cast of characters. Along with Pryor, the series' stars mourned another co-star's death in 2024 when David Gail, who played Dr. Joe Scanlon, died in January at the age of 58.