Alison Sweeney's Relatable Performance In This Time Each Year Cements Her Hallmark Crown

The movie's difficult subject matter is something Alison Sweeney understands families witness every year during the holiday season. "This is real life! This is an issue that people battle all year long, of course, but at the holiday, things are more difficult," the "Days of Our Lives" alum told TV Shows Ace. "[Niall Matter's] character plays a guy that has been sober for about a year," she added, which is a topic that the movie hints at throughout, covering Kevin's struggle with working at a bar and having to walk everywhere after losing his license — presumably because he was driving under the influence. "The holidays add tension and stress, and the family. It's complicated." The "complicated" message comes across as soon as the credits first roll at the beginning of the movie, where Christmas cards of the McCall family slowly become less festive and more dreadful.

Yet, the magic of Christmas was not lost on the McCalls, preserving Hallmark's joyous and hopeful holiday endings. "I think the holidays can be stressful," Sweeney told Next Avenue. "At the same time, Christmas gives you that feeling that anything is possible." To Sweeney, the possibilities include forgiveness and reunion, which is something viewers see in "This Time Each Year." A complicated marriage becomes a beautiful homecoming, with a strong and sober Kevin rejoining Lauren and their son Charlie (Ezra Wilson) for Christmas. "We wanted to address it," Sweeney told TV Shows Ace of the tough topics included in the story. "But, we wanted to treat it gently in a way the Hallmark audience and Hallmark family could feel safe and brought into a world that they might identify with."

