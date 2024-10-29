Inside HGTV Star Erin Napier's Health Issues Over The Years

HGTV's Ben and Erin Napier, and their adorable family, have lived through several tragic events. During Erin's chat with People in 2018, she got candid about her experiences dealing with one particular health issue that went undiagnosed for years. The "Home Town" co-host recalled how she started having 24-long episodes of "terrible stomach pain and a low-grade fever" when she was 19. Soon, the episodes increased in both frequency and intensity, and they would sometimes cause debilitating discomfort that would leave her immobile for up to a week.

Advertisement

Ben confirmed that they went to several doctors to try to understand the cause, did all of the recommended tests, but found no answers whatsoever. In fact, in a 2022 Instagram post, the home renovation expert revealed that she was misdiagnosed with anxiety disorder and porphyria. In fact, as Erin shockingly told People, she only received an accurate diagnosis in 2014, nearly a decade after her health problems began. After undergoing an exploratory surgery on her OB-GYN's orders, doctors found that her organs were tied together with a tissue.

It took another procedure for them to conclude that Erin had a perforated appendix. The busy working mother explained that her health problems began after her appendix "partially ruptured." Since she didn't get it surgically removed, the organ attempted to heal itself internally and formed scar tissue around itself that eventually wound up going over her other organs as a result. Although the HGTV star rectified the problem with an appendix and excessive tissue removal procedure, the incident still understandably left her with tons of mental scars.

Advertisement