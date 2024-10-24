What Hallmark Had To Say About Nasty Ageism Claims Targeting Lacey Chabert

Lacey Chabert has made a home for herself on the Hallmark Channel, having become a Hallmark Christmas movie queen after appearing in more than 30 of its movies. However, a recent lawsuit indicates her relationship with the network might not be as idyllic as the ones depicted in her movies.

Advertisement

On October 9, 2024, a lawsuit was filed against Hallmark, stating that actors like Chabert and Holly Robinson Peete, who said she wouldn't be leaving the channel any time soon, were being replaced due to their age. Executive Vice President of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly supposedly argued older actors like Chabert didn't fit her vision of the network's brand. "Lacey's getting older and we have to find someone like her to replace her as she gets older," Hamilton Daly allegedly said, per Variety. The lawsuit also claims Hamilton Daly was seeking replacements for other actors, including Elizabeth Mitchell, Alison Sweeney, and Cameron Mathieson, among many others.

In a statement made by Hallmark, the network refuted any claims of ageism. "Lacey and Holly have a home at Hallmark," the statement said, per Variety. "We do not generally comment on pending litigation. And while we deny these outrageous allegations, we are not going to discuss an employment relationship in the media."

Advertisement