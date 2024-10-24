What Hallmark Had To Say About Nasty Ageism Claims Targeting Lacey Chabert
Lacey Chabert has made a home for herself on the Hallmark Channel, having become a Hallmark Christmas movie queen after appearing in more than 30 of its movies. However, a recent lawsuit indicates her relationship with the network might not be as idyllic as the ones depicted in her movies.
On October 9, 2024, a lawsuit was filed against Hallmark, stating that actors like Chabert and Holly Robinson Peete, who said she wouldn't be leaving the channel any time soon, were being replaced due to their age. Executive Vice President of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly supposedly argued older actors like Chabert didn't fit her vision of the network's brand. "Lacey's getting older and we have to find someone like her to replace her as she gets older," Hamilton Daly allegedly said, per Variety. The lawsuit also claims Hamilton Daly was seeking replacements for other actors, including Elizabeth Mitchell, Alison Sweeney, and Cameron Mathieson, among many others.
In a statement made by Hallmark, the network refuted any claims of ageism. "Lacey and Holly have a home at Hallmark," the statement said, per Variety. "We do not generally comment on pending litigation. And while we deny these outrageous allegations, we are not going to discuss an employment relationship in the media."
A former Hallmark casting executive was allegedly a victim of the network's ageism
Hallmark stars Lacey Chabert and Holly Robinson Peete may not be the only ones who've faced age discrimination from the network. Behind the scenes, former casting director Penny Perry, who filed the original lawsuit, alleged that she was also singled out because of her age and was fired as a result.
Perry, whom Deadline described as once being the network's best casting executive, was relieved of her duties in April 2024 after she reportedly refused to take a pay cut and assume a lesser role with the company. Lisa Hamilton Daly was supposedly gunning for the 79-year-old, who the lawsuit said was not being accommodated for her health issues. "In Ms. Perry's case, there was no happy ending and no feel-good episode to wrap up her career with Hallmark," the suit says. "Instead, her finale episode was marred by ageist and ableist harassment and a callous termination which robbed her of her illustrious career, her pride, and her well-being."
Perry's employment woes have reportedly carried over to other institutions as if she's been blacklisted because of her split with Hallmark. "After her wrongful termination, Ms. Perry has sent over 300 inquiries for new employment and has had no luck landing any full-time employment offers," the suit says. "Indeed, the vast majority of her contacts she made were while she was employed at Hallmark and continue to conduct business with Hallmark such that she fears that the termination and Hallmark's defamation has put an abrupt end to her career."