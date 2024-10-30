Why HGTV's Galey Alix And Dale Moss Called It Quits

On the "Wholeheartedly with Kendall and Galey" podcast, Galey Alix revealed that some hard hitting reflections led to the end of her relationship with Dale Moss. The HGTV star was inspired by the "keeper test" employed by Netflix for employee evaluation. It basically prompts the company's managers to ask themselves if they'd rehire an employee knowing their performance and personality and if they'd fight to keep said employee at the company. Alix used the questions to reflect on and evaluate her relationship with Moss.

"If I could go back and start over again with this person would I do it again?" she said. "And if this person wanted to leave tomorrow would I fight to keep them or would I let them go?" Ultimately, the questions produced some difficult answers. "If he had said he wanted to leave tomorrow, I would not have fought, and he deserves somebody who would fight for him, and he deserves to be in a great relationship, and so do I," the TV personality said. While Alix acknowledged that a business like Netflix is distinctly different from a relationship, the questions prompted her to admit that neither she nor Moss were getting what they wanted out of the relationship.

"I felt like I was in a very good relationship and I think he would say the same," she explained. "But I don't think he would say we were in a great relationship and I don't feel that way either." While Moss and Alix decided to part ways, the HGTV star emphasized that she still has much love and respect for her ex. It's sad to see the end of the relationship, but we're confident that the future has much in store for beloved TV host Galey Alix.

