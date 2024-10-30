Why HGTV's Galey Alix And Dale Moss Called It Quits
Ever since she became the host of "Home in a Heartbeat," HGTV star Galey Alix has been open about her ongoing mental health journey. Not only has Alix opened up about the tragic end of her previous engagement, which eventually led into her home renovation side hustling, she's also talked candidly about her experiences with disordered eating and anxiety. Now, the interior designer is once again being vulnerable with fans to talk about her break-up with reality TV personality and football player Dale Moss. "I was actually the one to end the relationship," she said on "Wholeheartedly with Kendall and Galey," the podcast she hosts with actress Kendall Toole. "I will go on the record saying I don't have a single negative thing to say about Dale. He is an incredible person."
The duo had been dating for two and half years, with the relationship starting after Alix slid into the former "Bachelorette" star's DMs, before they decided to call it quits in August 2024. The breakup wasn't prompted by a major falling out or betrayal, with Alix revealing that the relationship was no longer serving either of them. "I just feel like after two and a half years, if it feels very good but not great, then I think that that's just not my person," she said. "Even though he's an amazing person and I love him and I will always be there for him."
Galey Alix asked herself some important questions
On the "Wholeheartedly with Kendall and Galey" podcast, Galey Alix revealed that some hard hitting reflections led to the end of her relationship with Dale Moss. The HGTV star was inspired by the "keeper test" employed by Netflix for employee evaluation. It basically prompts the company's managers to ask themselves if they'd rehire an employee knowing their performance and personality and if they'd fight to keep said employee at the company. Alix used the questions to reflect on and evaluate her relationship with Moss.
"If I could go back and start over again with this person would I do it again?" she said. "And if this person wanted to leave tomorrow would I fight to keep them or would I let them go?" Ultimately, the questions produced some difficult answers. "If he had said he wanted to leave tomorrow, I would not have fought, and he deserves somebody who would fight for him, and he deserves to be in a great relationship, and so do I," the TV personality said. While Alix acknowledged that a business like Netflix is distinctly different from a relationship, the questions prompted her to admit that neither she nor Moss were getting what they wanted out of the relationship.
"I felt like I was in a very good relationship and I think he would say the same," she explained. "But I don't think he would say we were in a great relationship and I don't feel that way either." While Moss and Alix decided to part ways, the HGTV star emphasized that she still has much love and respect for her ex. It's sad to see the end of the relationship, but we're confident that the future has much in store for beloved TV host Galey Alix.