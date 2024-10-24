Inside Clint Eastwood's Daughter Francesca's Troubled Life
The following article includes allegations of domestic violence.
Actor Clint Eastwood is a father to eight children. His second-youngest is Francesca Eastwood, born in 1993 to Clint and Frances Fisher. Like her father and many of her half-siblings, Francesca has stepped into the Hollywood spotlight and acted in projects such as M. Night Shyamalan's "Old" and an episode of the 2017 "Twin Peaks" reboot. However, her career started much earlier than that, since as a toddler she appeared in the movie "The Stars Fell on Henrietta" with her mother, which was also produced by her father.
Francesca has had parts in other projects that her mother and/or father were connected to, but she also found her way to roles on her own, such as in the film "Outlaws and Angels." While speaking to Vanity Fair about that project in 2016, Francesca discussed how her initial career aspirations were to study business. "All I knew was that I didn't know what I wanted to do, but something that was totally different," Francesca said. "It's that age when you're trying to be an individual. You kind of want to separate yourself from your family." She explained that wasn't a slight, adding, "It was very intimidating for me to really commit to a profession that I think my parents have done very well in."
Although Francesca did catch the acting bug after all, her life has not been a picture-perfect Hollywood tale.
Francesca Eastwood was criticized for a fiery move
In 2012, Francesca Eastwood appeared in the reality TV show "Mrs. Eastwood & Company" with her then-stepmother Dina Eastwood (also known as Dina Ruiz or Dina Fisher) and stepsister Morgan Eastwood. Francesca's boyfriend at the time, photographer Tyler Shields, was a regular on the show as well. He and Francesca came under fire (pun intended) for destroying expensive handbags in the name of art, which was featured in an episode of the reality show.
The bags in question were Birkins priced at $100,000, and multiple photographs on Shields' website showed Francesca alongside the purses, which she sliced with a chainsaw and set on fire. Some of the controversial snapshots can still be seen on Shields' website as of writing.
In a 2014 interview with the New York Post, Francesca reflected on that backlash. She didn't expect the hate they got, adding, "It was a prop for a shoot. It's the same thing as in a movie when they blow up a car." However, she wasn't completely shocked by the angry reactions. "If I read the headline 'Francesca Eastwood burns $100,000' I would be like, 'What a lame person,'" Francesca said.
Francesca Eastwood felt disillusioned with the fame that came with her family's reality show
It's unclear exactly how close of a relationship Francesca Eastwood has to her famous father, Clint Eastwood. However, in her 2014 New York Post interview, Francesca discussed how her father's fame affected the people around her. She remarked that her middle school teachers would get a lot more complimentary when he came to get her from school. "They would be like, 'Oh, your daughter is such a good student. She's so creative,'" Francesca said. "And I'd be like, are you kidding me? You literally have to ask me to leave the class every five minutes."
Francesca admitted to using her nepo-baby privileges for innocuous things like tables at restaurants. However, she also described feeling disillusioned with the kind of fame that came with the "Mrs. Eastwood & Company" reality show. Although it was enjoyable to make, Francesca explained, "Once it came out, I found out very quickly it wasn't what I wanted. It's kind of odd to me, being famous when you haven't done anything. ... I didn't feel satisfied." That sparked Francesca to focus on gigs she was truly interested in.
The police were called on Francesca Eastwood in 2014
Francesca Eastwood and Tyler Shields broke up sometime after their Birkin stunt. However, scandal followed the relationship when Shields called the police in 2014 and said a burglar was breaking into his house. Per TMZ, Shields was not there and Eastwood was taking things from his house when law enforcement arrived. Shields showed up in the midst of her impromptu moving day after the police had already come.
The window on Shields' front door was also broken, but the photographer did not tell the outlet who did it (but he made it clear the person who did it would also be shelling out the money for it).
An anonymous insider spoke to TMZ and said Eastwood was only taking her own things back after her split from Shields. They also claimed her name was on the lease at the time and because of that, denied that it could be considered a burglary. Seemingly after she was questioned by the police, another video on TMZ showed Shields helping carry Eastwood's things to her car while officers looked on. The police reportedly stayed until Eastwood and an unknown friend helping her drove off.
Francesca Eastwood reportedly had a one-week marriage
In 2013, Francesca Eastwood and the late Jordan Feldstein — the brother of Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein — got married in Las Vegas. The actor and the music talent manager's super-short marriage made it one week, and TMZ insiders claimed that the duo were intoxicated from drinking alcohol when they tied the knot. The outlet also claimed that the day following the wedding, she didn't have on a wedding ring, which seemed to foreshadow the relationship's quick end.
An insider for Us Weekly confirmed TMZ's report that Eastwood was the one asking for the annulment. Another Us Weekly source also backed up the story about Eastwood and Jordan being drunk when they wed, but Eastwood shared a different story to TMZ. She told reporters for the outlet, "I don't drink."
Eastwood gave some more insight to the New York Post in 2014, telling the outlet, "I am very spontaneous. I don't like to plan a lot of things too much, because plans can disappoint you." She also said she thought the media attention for her marriage and annulment was detrimental to her acting career. "I've got a lot of proving myself to do as an actress," Eastwood added. "I don't want to slide by in my career. I want to really be good." (Jordan sadly passed away in 2017.)
In 2024, Francesca Eastwood was arrested for domestic violence
On October 12, 2024, an unnamed boyfriend was driving himself and Francesca Eastwood when they began to argue. After Francesca allegedly turned things physical, her boyfriend called the police. TMZ spoke with law enforcement officers who said that Francesca's boyfriend drove to the Beverly Hills Police Department Safety Zone, as the police instructed. Both Francesca and her boyfriend were questioned, and she was arrested on felony domestic violence charges due to the injuries that the police could see on her boyfriend.
She was given a $50,000 bond and only stayed in jail overnight, with an appearance in court scheduled three days after the incident, per The Hollywood Reporter. Since the boyfriend was unnamed in the report, his identity is unclear. However, Francesca and Alexander Wraith have reportedly been dating since 2018. One of Clint Eastwood's grandchildren is Francesca and Wraith's son, Titan.
As of writing, Wraith has seemingly not said anything about Francesca's arrest, nor has he made any indication that he is or is not the boyfriend from the report. A few days after being arrested and let out on bail, Francesca walked the red carpet at the premiere of her movie "Queen of the Ring." Her Instagram presence around the time was also devoted to the film, with seemingly no mention of her arrest.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.