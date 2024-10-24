Inside Clint Eastwood's Daughter Francesca's Troubled Life

The following article includes allegations of domestic violence.

Actor Clint Eastwood is a father to eight children. His second-youngest is Francesca Eastwood, born in 1993 to Clint and Frances Fisher. Like her father and many of her half-siblings, Francesca has stepped into the Hollywood spotlight and acted in projects such as M. Night Shyamalan's "Old" and an episode of the 2017 "Twin Peaks" reboot. However, her career started much earlier than that, since as a toddler she appeared in the movie "The Stars Fell on Henrietta" with her mother, which was also produced by her father.

Francesca has had parts in other projects that her mother and/or father were connected to, but she also found her way to roles on her own, such as in the film "Outlaws and Angels." While speaking to Vanity Fair about that project in 2016, Francesca discussed how her initial career aspirations were to study business. "All I knew was that I didn't know what I wanted to do, but something that was totally different," Francesca said. "It's that age when you're trying to be an individual. You kind of want to separate yourself from your family." She explained that wasn't a slight, adding, "It was very intimidating for me to really commit to a profession that I think my parents have done very well in."

Although Francesca did catch the acting bug after all, her life has not been a picture-perfect Hollywood tale.