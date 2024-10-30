The Drama Between Lauren Boebert & Chasten Buttigieg, Explained

Lauren Boebert often finds herself at loggerheads with members of her own party, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that she's often in the crosshairs of her political rivals. The controversial congresswoman is known for speaking bluntly about some Democrats, but when she took on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave in 2021, the latter's husband, Chasten Buttigieg, didn't leave it there.

Advertisement

While Pete was on paternity leave, Boebert took to her YouTube channel to complain about his absence during what she deemed an incredibly inconvenient time, given the national supply chain crisis the United States was facing at the time. "Mayor Pete was on a two-month maternity, paternity, whatever the heck you want to call it — leave. The guy was gone," Boebert said. "Because why? He was trying to figure out how to chest feed." She boasted that she gave birth to one of her kids in her truck, adding, "Ain't nobody got time for two and a half months of maternity leave."

Given her previous comments, it was rather ironic when Boebert took to X, formerly Twitter, the following year in a Father's Day post in which she declared, "The role of the father is absolutely fundamental to the family and to society as a whole." At this point, Chasten seemed to have had enough, and replied, "Our two-month-old son was on a ventilator at the children's hospital when you attacked my husband for being with his family. I watched him take calls and Zooms from our hospital room all day, managing crisis after crisis while our son's heart monitor beeped in the background." This wasn't the last time Chasten took Boebert on, and the two have continued to butt heads.

Advertisement