How Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Get Along With Each Other's Kids
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have broken up once again. However, this time the breakup is a little more complicated than their original split in 2004. This time both Lopez and Affleck have children of their own which both actors have bonded with since rekindling their romance. Due to one of the actors being photographed with the other's kids more often, fans are wondering, just how well do they get along?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck eloped in Las Vegas in 2022. Their nuptials made them a blended family of seven with Affleck's three children with Jennifer Garner and Lopez's two children with Marc Anthony. Lopez told "Today": "We moved in together, the kids moved in together, so it's been like a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time, like, all of your dreams coming true." After the elopement, Lopez and Affleck held a formal wedding in Georgia on August 20, 2022. Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck two years after their Georgia wedding. However, although their marriage only lasted two years, Lopez has taken her role as a stepmother to Affleck's kids seriously.
Affleck hasn't been in touch with Lopez's kids
Since their split, Jennifer Lopez has been seen with Ben Affleck's children on numerous occasions. She attended Affleck's son's middle school graduation and took him on a shopping trip to Neiman Marcus ahead of the event. Lopez was also spotted walking arm-in-arm with Affleck's oldest daughter, Violet Affleck, in the Hamptons. Affleck hasn't been seen with Lopez's children quite as often. An insider source told People that Affleck "has not been in touch with her kids." This may come as a shocker to fans given how adamant Lopez was about Affleck being a family man. Thankfully, Affleck's distance from Lopez's children isn't affecting the teenager's relationships with one another. Emme and Fin have formed a tight friendship and have been seen hanging out with each other in Brentwood.
Despite Ben Affleck not keeping in touch with Jennifer Lopez's children, Lopez has formed a friendship with Affleck's ex and mother of his children, Jennifer Garner. Lopez spoke about Garner to Vogue stating, "She's an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together." One Reddit user threw shade at Affleck's lack of relationship with Lopez's children, "Seems like his exes are loving, mature, respectful women. Sad he can't be like that, too." While it'd be nice for Affleck to also be in attendance, it's great to see Garner and Lopez attending events together for the children.