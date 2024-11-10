How Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Get Along With Each Other's Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have broken up once again. However, this time the breakup is a little more complicated than their original split in 2004. This time both Lopez and Affleck have children of their own which both actors have bonded with since rekindling their romance. Due to one of the actors being photographed with the other's kids more often, fans are wondering, just how well do they get along?

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck eloped in Las Vegas in 2022. Their nuptials made them a blended family of seven with Affleck's three children with Jennifer Garner and Lopez's two children with Marc Anthony. Lopez told "Today": "We moved in together, the kids moved in together, so it's been like a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time, like, all of your dreams coming true." After the elopement, Lopez and Affleck held a formal wedding in Georgia on August 20, 2022. Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck two years after their Georgia wedding. However, although their marriage only lasted two years, Lopez has taken her role as a stepmother to Affleck's kids seriously.