Kimberly Guilfoyle Tops The Worst-Dressed List At Trump Documentary Premiere (Shocker)
Kimberly Guilfoyle is certainly no stranger to donning inappropriate outfits. She's also no stranger to supporting her father-in-law-to-be Donald Trump as he fights for his second term as president. She combined these two hobbies on October 23 for the premiere of "The Man You Don't Know," a documentary all about the former president. However, Guilfoyle stole the show with her ensemble that looked much better suited for the club than the campaign trail.
Guilfoyle posted a series of photos to Instagram showing her posing with fellow movie premiere attendees. The former Fox News host sported a skin-tight mini dress with a mesh, long-sleeve top. She paired it with her signature heavy eye makeup and long brunette locks.
While this may not be one of Guilfoyle's worst wardrobe moments, it just didn't quite fit the special occasion and felt too casual and apropos for nighttime. While Guilfoyle may have been one of the evening's worst dressed, she certainly wasn't the only one who made a bad fashion choice. Former wrestler Hulk Hogan sported an all-black ensemble with serious bling and reflective sunglasses, and TV personality Siggy Flicker opted for a skin-tight red dress and hair that went all the way down to her waist, which rounded out the evening's worst-dressed list.
Donald Trump Jr. wasn't by Kimberly Guilfoyle's side at the premiere
While some folks may have been wearing some questionable ensembles, they still all showed up for the cause. Kimberly Guilfoyle captioned her Instagram post, "New movie — The Man You Don't Know @themanyoudontknowofficial — shows you what the mainstream media won't about President Trump. It's eye-opening! Premiered at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday and hits theaters on Friday, October 25th." The film, directed by Christopher Martini, features Guilfoyle, alongside her fiancé Donald Trump Jr, as well as his brother Eric Trump.
Despite being featured in the documentary at the center of the evening, Don Jr. and Eric didn't appear to be present at the premiere, or at least, they were notably missing from Guilfoyle's Instagram post. Donald Trump, however, was featured multiple times. Don Jr. was active on his own Instagram account, but he was only sharing memes and bits of news.
While it's clear that Guilfoyle is committed to supporting Donald whenever she can, it is interesting that she and Don Jr. split up for this special occasion, since affair and breakup rumors about the pair have been running rampant. However, it's safe to assume that even if Guilfoyle and Don Jr. are on the outs, Donald will always have Guilfoyle's heart.