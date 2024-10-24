Kimberly Guilfoyle Tops The Worst-Dressed List At Trump Documentary Premiere (Shocker)

Kimberly Guilfoyle is certainly no stranger to donning inappropriate outfits. She's also no stranger to supporting her father-in-law-to-be Donald Trump as he fights for his second term as president. She combined these two hobbies on October 23 for the premiere of "The Man You Don't Know," a documentary all about the former president. However, Guilfoyle stole the show with her ensemble that looked much better suited for the club than the campaign trail.

Guilfoyle posted a series of photos to Instagram showing her posing with fellow movie premiere attendees. The former Fox News host sported a skin-tight mini dress with a mesh, long-sleeve top. She paired it with her signature heavy eye makeup and long brunette locks.

While this may not be one of Guilfoyle's worst wardrobe moments, it just didn't quite fit the special occasion and felt too casual and apropos for nighttime. While Guilfoyle may have been one of the evening's worst dressed, she certainly wasn't the only one who made a bad fashion choice. Former wrestler Hulk Hogan sported an all-black ensemble with serious bling and reflective sunglasses, and TV personality Siggy Flicker opted for a skin-tight red dress and hair that went all the way down to her waist, which rounded out the evening's worst-dressed list.

