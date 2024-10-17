Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tragic Bridal Look With Don Jr. Amid Split Rumors Is No Coincidence

In an odd fashion choice by Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former prosecutor was seen donning an all-white look at the Albanian-American Trump Unity Event in Michigan on October 16 — a seemingly bold move for the bride-to-be, as rumors of a split with her fiance, Donald Trump Jr., have been circling the media.

Advertisement

Posts on social media showed Guilfoyle in the colorless number: a short, white dress, which was complimented by a string of pearls, pearl earrings, and glistening white heels. As usual, her bold makeup look involved a heavy smoky eye and a nude lip. While Guilfoyle has had her fair share of makeup fails, it's the former Fox News host's outfit that has caught our attention.

It's not uncommon for Guilfoyle to wear such a bold outfit. She has donned white many times before and has even worn what looked like a disco ball for a dress. This time, especially with the pearly white pumps, Guilfoyle looked like she was ready to walk down the aisle to her future hubby, Trump Jr. The irony here is that Trump Jr. was caught potentially with another woman just last month.

Advertisement