Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tragic Bridal Look With Don Jr. Amid Split Rumors Is No Coincidence
In an odd fashion choice by Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former prosecutor was seen donning an all-white look at the Albanian-American Trump Unity Event in Michigan on October 16 — a seemingly bold move for the bride-to-be, as rumors of a split with her fiance, Donald Trump Jr., have been circling the media.
Posts on social media showed Guilfoyle in the colorless number: a short, white dress, which was complimented by a string of pearls, pearl earrings, and glistening white heels. As usual, her bold makeup look involved a heavy smoky eye and a nude lip. While Guilfoyle has had her fair share of makeup fails, it's the former Fox News host's outfit that has caught our attention.
It's not uncommon for Guilfoyle to wear such a bold outfit. She has donned white many times before and has even worn what looked like a disco ball for a dress. This time, especially with the pearly white pumps, Guilfoyle looked like she was ready to walk down the aisle to her future hubby, Trump Jr. The irony here is that Trump Jr. was caught potentially with another woman just last month.
Donald Trump Jr.'s cheating scandal left people wondering if he split from Kimberly Guilfoyle
In August, Donald Trump Jr. was allegedly seen kissing Bettina Anderson, a Republican Palm Beach socialite, while they were on what looked to be a brunch date. Reported eyewitnesses spoke to the Daily Mail — the outlet revealed the rendezvous in September — claiming to have spotted Anderson and Trump Jr. together at a restaurant in the Royal Poinciana Plaza shopping center. One witness claimed to have seen Anderson plant a kiss on Trump Jr. three times during their meal. Another told the outlet that the pair had allegedly been parading all over Palm Beach together for quite some time.
With Trump Jr. reportedly cozying up to Anderson, people are wondering if this confirms his rumored split with fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle. It's unknown whether the couple has ended their engagement, but Instagram posts of the October 16 event show Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. posing for photos together, and Guilfoyle is even still wearing her engagement ring. However, this could be a way of Guilfoyle deflecting the truth and keeping a good public image; maybe that's why she was looking very bridal while in Trump Jr.'s company. A close friend of Guilfoyle's told the Daily Mail that she believes her pal is in denial about her alleged cheating fiance. "She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you," the insider said.