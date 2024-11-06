Why We'll Never Know The Real Reason Anna Kendrick And Bill Hader Broke Up
The main character of the hilarious "Pitch Perfect" franchise and a former "Saturday Night Live" star? We'd call that a match that just makes sense. Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader seemed like a couple that would always keep each other laughing — and we've all heard humor is important in a relationship. So why the heck did this seemingly perfect pair split?
Kendrick and Hader were so intensely private about their relationship that we don't even know the exact length of it. What we do know is that the two worked together closely on the set of the 2019 Disney+ holiday movie "Noelle" before beginning a low-key romance. The news of their relationship didn't break until 2022, when a source revealed to People that the pair had been dating for over a year. Sadly (and somewhat inexplicably), the couple called it quits just six months later, per Entertainment Tonight. Since then, both Hader and Kendrick have declined to comment on their past relationship.
Hader and Kendrick have always been private people
This reluctance to talk romance isn't unusual for either actor. Both Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader value privacy immensely, as evidenced by how well they kept their relationship under wraps. Even after their relationship went public, Hader refused to discuss his romance with Kendrick. The main reason he refrains from commenting on his love life, he told The Hollywood Reporter, is to protect the privacy of his three daughters, who he shares with ex-wife Maggie Carey. "They just want me to be their dad," he said.
Kendrick's brand of romantic privacy is different from Hader's. She does and has spoken about past relationships, including a toxic one, but refrains from publicly naming her exes, according to People. Kendrick is currently single, and said on an episode of "Call Her Daddy" that future partners had better meet one requirement: "I'm never getting involved with a man — meaning we're not even kissing, we're not even going to have a real conversation — unless you are in or have been in therapy."
At this point, it's looking like we'll never know exactly why Hader and Kendrick broke things off. While they share a dedication to privacy in their personal lives, any number of differences could have caused them to call it quits — and no one seems to be talking.