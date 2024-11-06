Why We'll Never Know The Real Reason Anna Kendrick And Bill Hader Broke Up

This reluctance to talk romance isn't unusual for either actor. Both Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader value privacy immensely, as evidenced by how well they kept their relationship under wraps. Even after their relationship went public, Hader refused to discuss his romance with Kendrick. The main reason he refrains from commenting on his love life, he told The Hollywood Reporter, is to protect the privacy of his three daughters, who he shares with ex-wife Maggie Carey. "They just want me to be their dad," he said.

Advertisement

Kendrick's brand of romantic privacy is different from Hader's. She does and has spoken about past relationships, including a toxic one, but refrains from publicly naming her exes, according to People. Kendrick is currently single, and said on an episode of "Call Her Daddy" that future partners had better meet one requirement: "I'm never getting involved with a man — meaning we're not even kissing, we're not even going to have a real conversation — unless you are in or have been in therapy."

At this point, it's looking like we'll never know exactly why Hader and Kendrick broke things off. While they share a dedication to privacy in their personal lives, any number of differences could have caused them to call it quits — and no one seems to be talking.

Advertisement