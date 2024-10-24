Melania Trump Isn't Happy With Homeland Security - And It's (Sorta) Prince Harry's Fault
Melania Trump is reportedly furious with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). But in an unusual turn of events, the controversy somehow circles back to Price Harry.
The issue stems from the DHS releasing Trump's beloved mother, Amalija Knavs' immigration documents as part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by a conservative think tank known as The Heritage Foundation. The legal battle stems from the think tank's attempts to access Prince Harry's immigration records to determine if he disclosed his past drug use, a detail he revealed in his memoir "Spare." They argue that if Prince Harry did admit to using drugs in his immigration application, his visa request should have been denied.
However, the DHS denied their initial FOIA request, and the think tank had to find a different approach. One tactic was filing a FOIA request for Knavs' immigration documents, proving that the State Department holds such records and furthering their crusade against Prince Harry (via Newsweek). To Trump's displeasure, the DHS complied and released her mother's documents, which included both private and medical information.
DHS's swift release raises privacy concerns
Within just 11 days of the request being made, the Department of Homeland Security released the documents to The Heritage Foundation. The speed at which such sensitive information was made public raised significant concerns for the Trump family. Their lawyer, Michael Wildes, hinted at something deeper, highlighting that "the DHS released Ms. Knavs's immigration file after only 11 days [which] further screams the impropriety of this request" (via Newsweek).
Wildes went on to describe the release of these documents as "an egregious and abhorrent violation of Ms. Knavs's immigration file," emphasizing that it is "an outlandish affront, [...] to the very notions of confidentiality and privacy."
It's also important to note that Knavs passed away in January 2024, adding to the emotional weight of the situation. Wildes revealed that they are exploring all options at this time, hinting at a possible legal response to the privacy breach.