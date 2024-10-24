Melania Trump Isn't Happy With Homeland Security - And It's (Sorta) Prince Harry's Fault

Melania Trump is reportedly furious with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). But in an unusual turn of events, the controversy somehow circles back to Price Harry.

The issue stems from the DHS releasing Trump's beloved mother, Amalija Knavs' immigration documents as part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by a conservative think tank known as The Heritage Foundation. The legal battle stems from the think tank's attempts to access Prince Harry's immigration records to determine if he disclosed his past drug use, a detail he revealed in his memoir "Spare." They argue that if Prince Harry did admit to using drugs in his immigration application, his visa request should have been denied.

However, the DHS denied their initial FOIA request, and the think tank had to find a different approach. One tactic was filing a FOIA request for Knavs' immigration documents, proving that the State Department holds such records and furthering their crusade against Prince Harry (via Newsweek). To Trump's displeasure, the DHS complied and released her mother's documents, which included both private and medical information.