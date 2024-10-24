Controversial Olympian Rachael Gunn Is Completely Unrecognizable In Glamorous Magazine Shoot
During the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn delivered a cringe-worthy dance routine that would go on to become a source of endless memes and criticisms. The 36-year-old Aussie, who goes by the stage name Raygun, faced off in the female breaker (or B-girl) competition, but she failed to make it past the first round after judges granted her a record-breaking zero points. Gunn faced major backlash for the controversial performance due to her unique Kangaroo-inspired moves and backward rolls. Many people questioned her eligibility in the competition, going as far as to debate the integrity of the judges involved in the selection process. Flash forward two months later, and now you'll find Gunn on the cover of Stellar magazine alongside a snippet of her interview, which reads, "You did not bring me down. You did not succeed. I will stand by what I did."
Gunn took to Instagram to defend her polarizing performance. "I didn't realize that that would also open the door to so much hate which has frankly been pretty devastating," she said. "While I went out there and I had fun, I did take it very seriously." Indeed, Gunn gave it her all while sporting a patriotic green-and-gold uniform, unlike the other breakers who opted for more casual ensembles. While her dance skills may not be up to par, it's a relief to see that her sense of style has improved (even if she was never making it onto the Paris Olympics worst dressed list), as evidenced by the electric blue dress and a slicked-back hairdo in Stellar.
The chief judge supported Raygun despite awarding her zero points
Although breaker Rachael Gunn failed to earn a single point in the competition, the judges maintain that Gunn's routine was creative. "Breaking is all about originality and bringing something new to the table and representing your country or region," said breaking judge Martin Gillian during a press conference, per CNN. "This is exactly what Raygun was doing, she got inspired by her surroundings, which in this case, for example, was a kangaroo." After the performance, she told reporters that creativity is important to her and manifests in her artistry. "Sometimes, it speaks to the judges, and sometimes, it doesn't. I do my thing and it represents art. That is what it is about," Gunn said (via ESPN).
Gunn's viral performance was only one of many controversies to occur during the Paris Olympic Games — no one will be forgetting the drama between gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Ana Barbosu anytime soon — but this was one of the few instances where the Olympian emerged relatively unscathed from the embarrassing ordeal. The Aussie breaker brushed it off, and her photoshoot with Stellar proves that she has no intention of giving up her passion for breaking.