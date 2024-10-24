Controversial Olympian Rachael Gunn Is Completely Unrecognizable In Glamorous Magazine Shoot

Although breaker Rachael Gunn failed to earn a single point in the competition, the judges maintain that Gunn's routine was creative. "Breaking is all about originality and bringing something new to the table and representing your country or region," said breaking judge Martin Gillian during a press conference, per CNN. "This is exactly what Raygun was doing, she got inspired by her surroundings, which in this case, for example, was a kangaroo." After the performance, she told reporters that creativity is important to her and manifests in her artistry. "Sometimes, it speaks to the judges, and sometimes, it doesn't. I do my thing and it represents art. That is what it is about," Gunn said (via ESPN).

Gunn's viral performance was only one of many controversies to occur during the Paris Olympic Games — no one will be forgetting the drama between gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Ana Barbosu anytime soon — but this was one of the few instances where the Olympian emerged relatively unscathed from the embarrassing ordeal. The Aussie breaker brushed it off, and her photoshoot with Stellar proves that she has no intention of giving up her passion for breaking.