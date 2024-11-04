A Look Back At Ciara's Relationship With Another Musician In The '00s

Before Ciara was married to NFL star Russell Wilson, there was another celebrity she was linked to in the early aughts: Bow Wow. The two were up and coming superstars at the time, making them one of hip-hop's hottest couples. Although both musicians have since moved on, nostalgia and the Y2K resurgence have fans looking back at the iconic couple's time together.

Ciara met Bow Wow while she was an extra for his tour intro video. Bow Wow wasn't interested in a relationship, but he was attracted to Ciara's beauty and the two kept in touch. The rapper opened up to Vlad TV about how the two got together, revealing that Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri played a role. "I remember Janet always telling me, 'You know Bow, she's a sweet girl. You should just try.' And I was like .... "I don't know. I don't know." And Jermaine said, 'It's gonna take him seeing that girl with somebody else and he gon' lose his f***ing mind. Don't tell him nothing.' And that's how it happened." Bow Wow stepped up and made it official with Ciara, both being at the height of their music careers.

While Bow Wow and Ciara were together, they released their hit song "Like You" in 2005, their only collaboration together. Since then, Bow Wow has gone on to say that his relationship with Ciara was one of his longest relationships to this day.