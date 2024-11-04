A Look Back At Ciara's Relationship With Another Musician In The '00s
Before Ciara was married to NFL star Russell Wilson, there was another celebrity she was linked to in the early aughts: Bow Wow. The two were up and coming superstars at the time, making them one of hip-hop's hottest couples. Although both musicians have since moved on, nostalgia and the Y2K resurgence have fans looking back at the iconic couple's time together.
Ciara met Bow Wow while she was an extra for his tour intro video. Bow Wow wasn't interested in a relationship, but he was attracted to Ciara's beauty and the two kept in touch. The rapper opened up to Vlad TV about how the two got together, revealing that Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri played a role. "I remember Janet always telling me, 'You know Bow, she's a sweet girl. You should just try.' And I was like .... "I don't know. I don't know." And Jermaine said, 'It's gonna take him seeing that girl with somebody else and he gon' lose his f***ing mind. Don't tell him nothing.' And that's how it happened." Bow Wow stepped up and made it official with Ciara, both being at the height of their music careers.
While Bow Wow and Ciara were together, they released their hit song "Like You" in 2005, their only collaboration together. Since then, Bow Wow has gone on to say that his relationship with Ciara was one of his longest relationships to this day.
Ciara and Bow Wow were engaged
In 2005, Ciara and Bow Wow showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards together. Fans were quick to notice a huge diamond on Ciara's ring finger. At the time, Bow Wow and Ciara would neither confirm or deny an engagement. However, in an episode of "Growing Up Hip Hop", Bow Wow confirmed that he was previously engaged to Ciara. However, it didn't last.
Bow Wow blames himself for the relationship ending, stating that he felt then that, "Now is the time I need to be alone out here and living my life and we went our separate ways." Even though Bow Wow takes the blame for the way things ended between the two, he's adamant that he did not cheat on Ciara. Bow Wow took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address the rumors. "I don't even cheat on women. I'm not a dog I promise," he wrote.
It's unclear if there's any bad blood on Ciara's side but when asked by Power 106 FM which ex-boyfriend she'd hypothetically save from drowning, Ciara chose to save 50 Cent over Bow Wow. However, it appears to be all love on Bow Wow's side. Of course, Ciara found her happily ever after with Russell Wilson and, at the time of this report, Bow Wow appears to be single.