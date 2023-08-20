A Complete Timeline Of Ciara And Russell Wilson's Relationship
When it comes to famous power couples, Ciara and Russell Wilson certainly top the list of fan favorites. The R&B songstress and star NFL quarterback not only make an attractive pair but their careers and wholesome personalities mesh well together. Long before meeting the current Denver Broncos quarterback, Ciara was a household name, known for her long list of hits and jaw-dropping fashion looks. Meanwhile, Wilson was already a top quarterback in the NFL who led the Seattle Seahawks to their first Superbowl win in 2014.
Both stars have dominated their respective fields since entering the scene, but the two had well-documented struggles in their love lives. Since striking up a romance in 2015, the Wilsons have certainly "leveled up" together and cemented themselves as current couple goals. Fans of the two have even pestered the "Goodies" singer for the prayer she made that brought her a sweet prince charming like Wilson.
Their love story is proof that success is better when you have someone to enjoy it with. Here is the complete timeline of Ciara and Russell Wilson's relationship.
They met at a basketball game
The year 2014 was difficult for both Ciara and Russell Wilson. Ciara's happily ever after with rapper Future ended in heartbreak after cheating allegations. After months of trying to work things out for the sake of their child, the singer privately called off their engagement. In April 2014, Russell Wilson filed for divorce from his wife of two years, Ashton Meem. Despite ending serious relationships, both remained hopeful they could find their soulmates. "I remember telling my friend the kind of guy I wanted: a God-fearing man with a very fun spirit who loves kids and would really, truly care for me," Ciara later told Essence Magazine.
In March 2015, the singer crossed paths with Wilson at a University of Wisconsin basketball game. While there, the NFL star worked up the courage to ask her out. The two went out for dinner and immediately hit it off. "Next thing I knew, it was 12:00 [a.m.], 12:30 [a.m.], and I was sold on you," he recalled on Instagram Live (via BET). In a 2022 interview with Sports Illustrated, Ciara gushed about that date. "I'll never forget the day that he and I met ... It's like, when you know, you know," she said.
They made their official debut as a couple at the White House
By April 2015, Ciara and Russell Wilson were ready to step out as each other's stylish plus one. Before the two had even confirmed their relationship, there were rumblings that Ciara would be the quarterback's date to the White House Correspondents' Dinner. On that night Wilson ended up taking his grandmother as his date, however, he and Ciara made their grand debut at another White House event a few days later.
The two arrived at the Obamas' Japanese state dinner looking like a couple worthy of being named prom king and queen. The two were reportedly seen at the event holding hands and posing for photos throughout the night. Later that month, a source told E! News that their blossoming relationship was off to a great start. "It's still at the beginning stages and it's very fresh," revealed one source close to the singer. "She thinks he is a complete gentleman and has really enjoyed hanging out with him these past few weeks. It's constant laughter and fun with them."
As a mother to Future Zahir, Ciara reportedly appreciated Wilson's love for children. The source went on to say that the singer had completely moved on from her relationship with ex-fiancé Future, which ended just four months earlier before going public with Wilson. "She is very open in having a new relationship and really excited [about] where this may go," said the source.
The couple revealed they were celibate
By July 2015, Ciara and Russell Wilson were a high-profile couple that frequently attended award shows and red carpets together. Considering their celebrity status, it's no surprise that there were plenty of headlines about their relationship. One aspect of their relationship that went viral was their decision to remain celibate until marriage. Wilson revealed this tidbit in an interview with San Diego's The Rock Church. He explained that celibacy was an idea that he approached Ciara with early on in their relationship. "She was on tour, she was traveling, and I was looking at her in the mirror ... and she was sitting there and God spoke to me and said, 'I need you to lead her,'" Wilson revealed. "And so I told her right then and there, 'What would you do if we took all that extra stuff off the table, and just did it Jesus' way?'"
Not only were they open about not having pre-martial sex, but they were also transparent about their struggles. In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2016, Ciara discussed how she was handling it. "I'm not gonna lie," she said. "I'm human, so it is not easy, especially when I look at him and I think he is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen — that I've ever laid my eyes on, to be honest. I'm like, 'Look the other way! Look the other way!'" However, the "1, 2 Step" singer revealed that abstinence made their connection stronger.
Russell proposed a year after they met
From the moment they met, Ciara and Russell Wilson had a special spark between them. And for the NFL star, he wasted no time putting a ring on it. In March 2016, a year after the two met, Wilson popped the question while vacationing together in the Seychelles. After getting down on one knee, Wilson was the first to announce their engagement on Instagram. "She said Yes!!!" he captioned the video of his then-bride-to-be. "Since Day 1 knew you were the one. No Greater feeling #TrueLove."
Despite the adorable video of them together, the real star of the video was the massive rock sitting on the singer's hand. The dazzling engagement ring was a 16-carat custom diamond made by a top jeweler. It's clear Wilson meticulously planned the proposal, from the custom ring to the special location where he would pop the question.
The trip to the Seychelles was planned as a surprise for Ciara. Wilson then took her to the most fitting place for a romantic proposal– Honeymoon Beach located on North Island. Aww! While there, Wilson ended their surprise trip with the surprise proposal.
They had their wedding in a castle
After the heartbreak surrounding her failed engagement to rapper Future, Ciara was ready to "Level Up" with a fairytale wedding with Russell Wilson. In July 2016, just three months after announcing their engagement, the couple exchanged vows at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. The couple's wedding planner Mindy Weiss revealed in an interview with The Knot, that they originally wanted to have their wedding in North Carolina, but ultimately chose the 19th-century venue in England. For the special occasion, Ciara wore a gorgeous custom-made couture gown designed by Roberto Cavalli, while her groom wore a Giorgio Armani suit. Weiss also revealed that the couple invited about 110 guests to the castle to witness their special day. Their close family was in attendance as well as their famous friends, including Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, and Jennifer Hudson.
The gorgeous bride was happy to share the moment with her fans and posted a photo from the special day on Instagram. "We are The Wilsons!" she captioned the flick of the newlyweds grinning while walking down the aisle. Two months after the fairytale wedding, Ciara was still beaming over her nuptials. "This is the happiest I have ever been," she told People. As for the special venue, Ciara revealed that they made the right decision in the end. "We loved the countryside," she explained. "We looked at a venue in the U.S., but we also looked abroad, and England just seemed magical and perfect."
They welcomed their first child together in 2016
In October 2016, fans of Ciara and Russell Wilson were overjoyed when they announced they were expecting their first child together. On the singer's 31st birthday, she shared a photo on Instagram of her baby bump and her husband's arms around her. She wrote to her fans, "On this special birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family...and I'm excited to finally share one of the greatest gifts of all that God could give." In April 2017, the couple welcomed a baby girlnamed Sienna Princess Wilson. This was Ciara's second child and Wilson's first.
Ciara welcomed her baby girl's arrival with a special message on Instagram. "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson," she wrote. "No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm." The first-time dad and NFL star was more than happy to embrace fatherhood despite his lack of sleep. "I don't get much sleep anyway," he joked with reporters (via Seattle Post-Intelligencer). "But it's been really good, actually. To be able to come home and see little man and also see the new one too as well, see little Future and see Sienna, it's really cool to be around them both."
In February 2018, Ciara officially introduced the world to her adorable daughter on Instagram. The singer posted a sweet picture of the two photographed by Wilson. "She's the sweetest angel," the singer wrote.
They went on their honeymoon two years after getting married
Two years after their magical wedding in England, Ciara and Russell Wilson headed out on a romantic vacation. In July 2018, the coupled jetted off on a trip they called their official honeymoon. Fans were a bit confused about the belated honeymoon, but Wilson took to Instagram to explain. "Yeah we got married two years ago, but shoot," he said in a video alongside his wife. "I tried to take her on a four-day honeymoon but she said that didn't count. She said for the ladies, it's gotta be seven days or more. So, fellas, it's gotta be seven days or more."
Wilson heard Ciara's demands loud and clear and planned a special trip that was more than 7 days and included multiple stops in exciting places like China, Botswana, and Cape Town. They documented their journey on social media, showing off how they learned Tai Chi in China and got up close and personal with elephants. The couple even spent a day helping to protect rhinos from poaching by microchipping them. "We all need to play a part in an effort to Save the Rhinos in Africa from being wiped off the earth..." Wilson wrote on Instagram after their experience with rhinos. "We were able to name them after our kids' middle names, Zahir and Princess! We can't wait to meet again!"
They started their own production company
Power couples make power moves and Ciara and Russell Wilson are no strangers to that. In April 2019, the two launched a production company named Why Not You Productions to develop television shows and films. Wilson explained to The Hollywood Reporter that he has ambitions to produce content that's inspiring to the audience. "When people look at me, I hope they don't just see a football player. I hope they see a person who is innovative and creative, someone who builds something from nothing," the NFL star explained. "We want to be able to impact lives. That's what we want to do at the end of the day — even from the kids' space. We just want to tell stories that connect with the world and to the emotions."
Per the announcement, Wilson and Ciara are not just tackling scripted film and television projects. They also hope to produce unscripted projects and digital content. "While we work in different fields in our day-to-day, we are excited to come together to collaborate and create stories that we hope will touch people's lives," their joint statement read.
Not long after launching this joint company, the couple announced that they had become team owners of the Seattle Sounders, joining a part of an ownership group that included former Microsoft executive Terry Myerson and rapper Macklemore. Wilson may score on the field without Ciara but off the field he scores major business deals with his wife by his side.
They scored another Win
In January 2020, the Wilsons kicked off the year with some great personal news. On Instagram, Ciara announced that they were expanding their family. "Number 3," she captioned an Instagram photo showing off her baby bump.
Despite the exciting news, the world wasn't prepared for what was to come. The rest of the singer's pregnancy occurred during a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with British Vogue, she spoke about the anxiety she was riddled with at the time and the impact social distancing had on her pregnancy. Ciara recalled bringing countless gloves and masks to her doctor appointments but wasn't able to have her own husband in the room with her due to safety protocols. "We women carry the baby, but for my husband, being in the room and listening to the heartbeat in real-time is one of his ways of connecting," she explained. "For him not to be part of that was a symbol of this time that we're living through."
In July, the couple announced on Instagram that they welcomed a healthy baby boy named Win Harrison Wilson. A fitting name for these two stars. For Russell Wilson, this was his first son and Ciara's second.
They released a children's book
Outside of launching their own fragrance and designing their own clothing line, Ciara and Russell Wilson are official co-authors of their own children's book. In April 2022, the Wilsons released "Why Not You?," an illustrated book aimed at children. The book is described as a positive tale that inspires young children to chase their big dreams. In an interview with People, while promoting its release the couple explained how the book came to be. "When Ciara and I first met, one of the first things we talked about is if we could do one thing, what would it be?" Wilson recalled. "We talked about opening up a school. Well, we did that with the Why Not You Academy, and then we also talked about having a book, and so our goals and dreams are being accomplished as we speak."
One thing the two authors hoped to accomplish with this book was to instill confidence in all children from a young age. The book also includes inspiring messages that they've passed down to their own children. In addition to this first release, the Wilsons even have plans to turn the children's book into a full series. "It definitely feels like the beginning of so much more in the space, so it's super exciting," Ciara told the outlet. "There's a lot of future leaders out there that we want to empower."
Ciara supported Russell after backlash
In March 2022, the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Though the quarterback left his former team on bad terms, Wilson was excited for a change of scenery and hoped to bring success to a new franchise. However, his debut season in Denver didn't go as planned. Wilson's performance was less than stellar and many believed he fell short of expectations (especially after he was given a hefty contract). By November, there were rumblings that Wilson wasn't adjusting well to his new team and was struggling with the offense. His struggles with the offense were obvious, considering the Broncos had the worst-rated offense in the league that season.
Despite the season turning out to be a failure and rumors that Broncos teammates weren't happy with Wilson, he was defended publicly by head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Another supporter in Wilson's corner was his wife, Ciara. After his disastrous debut season came to a close, Ciara sent him some lovely words of encouragement on Instagram. "I don't know exactly where to start with what I want to say, as this season has been a roller coaster ride like no other," she captioned the video of highlights from the season. "I've watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all! Your faith, belief, and confidence never wavered!" She went on to praise the type of father and man that he is and cheered on a comeback for the next season.
Russell responds back to Future's diss
Ciara and Russell Wilson are one couple that have always avoided drama. However, there is one recurring problem in their relationship — and that's Ciara's ex and father of her first son, rapper Future. In the beginning stages of her marriage to Wilson, Future publicly blasted her and accused Wilson of "not being a man" in a 2019 interview. The "March Madness" rapper later smoothed things over and told the "Durtty Boyz Show" that things were all good between him and Wilson (via E! News). "I don't have nothing against him, and I'm happy for them," he said. However, peace between the trio didn't seem to last long because Future once again publicly took aim at the Wilsons.
In July 2023, the rapper jumped on Quavo's song titled "Turn Yo Clic Up" and had a message for his ex's husband. In his verse, Future raps, "I got it out the field, f*** Russell". Fans seemed confused about Future's continued shade toward the Wilsons. "It's been more than 8 years since Future was with Ciara. Almost a decade," one fan wrote. "This is embarrassing at this point."
Despite the direct diss at him, Wilson chose to respond in a more subtle way. A week after the song was released, he posted a picture on Instagram with Future Zahir. "Best part of the day #DadLife," he captioned the shot of the two walking on a football field.
Ciara announces she's pregnant again
In August 2023, the Wilsons announced another member of their squad. On Instagram, Ciara shared a special video filmed by Russell Wilson. In it, her silhouette is shown to the camera as her collaboration with Chris Brown, "How We Roll," plays. As the singer turned around, an unmistakable baby bump entered the frame. She captioned it with the cheeky (and timely) lyrics from the track: "You look at me like that again, we make another kid..." The video was shot during the couple's anniversary trip to Japan. Ciara has kept her fourth pregnancy under wraps.
A week before the announcement, she released a music video in which she flawlessly hid her pregnancy. "Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the 'How We Roll' video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot," the source revealed to People. Though her pregnancy this time around has been quite hectic, the couple having a third child together has always been a part of their plans.
Back in 2022, while Ciara guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show, her hubby dropped by with a special public proposal. "I have a question for you. Serious question," he asked her while down on one knee. "Can we have more babies? I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least." Ciara told him it would happen in the future and it's clear she kept her promise.