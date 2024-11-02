We Wanted To See Trump Without His Disastrous Tan, So We Gave Him His Real Skin Tone Back

Donald Trump is nothing if not a man of habit. Once he finds something he likes, he sticks with it, be it Diet Coke, long ties, or his famous hairstyle. Then there's his, um, unique complexion; though he claims his toasty tone is just a result of poor lighting, there's evidence Trump uses makeup to enhance his looks. The controversial candidate may be trying to project an image of glowing health to counter any concerns about his age, but it doesn't have the effect he's hoping for. Many times, Trump's tan fails are painfully obvious, with clear pale spaces around his eyes, hairline, and other spots. Other times, the entire shade is so dark or orange-y as to be distracting. In a presidential race featuring candidates calling each other out for insincerity or all-out lying, the optics don't look good when one of them is hiding his true appearance.

We couldn't help wondering what Trump might look like if he ditched the bronzer and went more natural. For help, we turned to one of our brilliant Static Media photo editors and asked them to do a tweak of his skin tone. The results were striking — and prove that it's sometimes best to go au naturel.