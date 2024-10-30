Out Of All Tyra Banks' Chaotic Makeup Looks, This Might Be Her Worst

If Tyra Banks wanted a memorable picture over a pretty one for once, she definitely managed to achieve that wish. For the woman who made her name as fashion's fiercest runway model and most ruthless judge on "America's Next Top Model," Banks almost always stuns the world with her undeniably gorgeous face. But we have one photo in our hands that proves that while beauty is in the eye of the beholder, it's also in the eye of the camera. While attending a Beverly Hills party in 2013, Banks — who, to be clear, looks stunning without makeup — sported a beauty look that was, sadly, more flop than fashion. We were rooting for you, Tyra!

Her foundation is off-color, with a cool tone that clashes with her naturally warmer undertones, which peek through around the supermodel's forehead in particular. This mismatch gives Banks a dull cast, exacerbated by the harsh camera flash. Her under-eye area didn't come out unscathed, either; instead, it was seemingly the victim of excessive baking. In this case, the powder seemed too light for her skin tone, leading to an off-putting contrast with the rest of her face.

It's worth noting that this was the early 2010s, when heavy makeup was very much en vogue, but perhaps a softer, more translucent powder would have blended a bit smoother. As for the "ANTM" judge's iconic pout, although her lips had an alluring sheen, the wan shade didn't quite complement Banks' natural complexion, throwing off the balance of the entire look even more. Whoever the unfortunate makeup artist was, let's hope they learned something from this.

