Inside Lauren Boebert's Feud With Melissa Schwartz
Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert can be a bit, shall we say, confrontational. While she's known for her messy controversies and brutal attacks on members of the Democratic Party, the outspoken congresswoman is also unpopular with some of her Republican peers too. Boebert's feud with Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene went from political to personal in 2023 when the two ladies got into an increasingly public spat over the articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. Greene claimed that Boebert had copied them from her and suffice it to say that the ensuing, rather fiery exchange on the House floor did not proceed without some profanities thrown back and forth.
Boebert handled her feud with Melissa Schwartz, the Director of Communications for the U.S. Department of the Interior, in a similar manner just a year later, taking to Facebook to call Schwartz out for approaching her to discuss something work-related...at work. "[She] had the nerve to confront me in the Committee room today about my previous Holman Rule amendment to reduce her salary to $1. Approps requests are due Friday so she just earned a second bite at the apple!" the enraged congresswoman wrote at the time. She also notably referred to Schwartz as a "liberal troll" in the post.
When Boebert got her chance to present her argument for cutting Schwartz's pay to the House, she referred to the communications director as a DEI (diversity, equality and inclusion) hire, which was reminiscent of her former attack on White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Boebert took a shot at Jean-Pierre on X, formerly known as Twitter, by reasoning, "I couldn't care less about what @PressSec has to say today." She then decried her as a "discredited DEI hire." The backlash that ensued clearly did little to prevent the controversial congresswoman from using the term to refer to Schwartz, and while discussing the communications director with the House, Boebert did not hold back.
Boebert decimated Schwartz during a House meeting
For all her bravado, Lauren Boebert woefully stumbled over her words as she tried to make her case against Melissa Schwartz to the House. Once she got over her initial blunder, however, the congresswoman picked up steam quickly. "Melissa Schwartz is yet another horrendous and miserable use of taxpayer dollars. She is a mask-wearing, quadruple-vaxed, Green New Deal extremist and, unfortunately, a liberal troll who has harassed me even in committee hearing rooms," Boebert proclaimed (via YouTube). She argued that Schwartz was incredibly disrespectful for confronting her, a congresswoman, face-to-face. When scanning Schwartz's X page, it's clear that she's not in the habit of calling people out from behind a keyboard but instead has the guts to do so in person. Evidently, this is not how Boebert prefers to do things.
"Melissa Schwartz belongs under a bridge," Boebert continued. "This DEI hire made it clear she doesn't work for the American people and she is simply another misguided mouthpiece for liberal extremists that hates conservatives and people that disagree with her eccentric views." The divisive politician also criticized her coworker's belief that climate change is a serious, life-threatening environmental issue that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later. Schwartz, bless her, didn't take to X afterwards to indulge Boebert's incendiary comments. Many others, however, did voice their criticism on the social media platform.
Senior Digital Editor for Meidas News, Acyn, pointed out how ridiculous Boebert's vendetta against Schwartz was, adding, "Rather than focus on the American people's priorities, she spends most of her taxpayer time tweeting nonsense." Several users suggested that Boebert's salary should be reduced to $1, while others even speculated about whether the congresswoman tripping over her words was the result of her being under the influence of alcohol.