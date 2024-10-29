Inside Lauren Boebert's Feud With Melissa Schwartz

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert can be a bit, shall we say, confrontational. While she's known for her messy controversies and brutal attacks on members of the Democratic Party, the outspoken congresswoman is also unpopular with some of her Republican peers too. Boebert's feud with Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene went from political to personal in 2023 when the two ladies got into an increasingly public spat over the articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. Greene claimed that Boebert had copied them from her and suffice it to say that the ensuing, rather fiery exchange on the House floor did not proceed without some profanities thrown back and forth.

Boebert handled her feud with Melissa Schwartz, the Director of Communications for the U.S. Department of the Interior, in a similar manner just a year later, taking to Facebook to call Schwartz out for approaching her to discuss something work-related...at work. "[She] had the nerve to confront me in the Committee room today about my previous Holman Rule amendment to reduce her salary to $1. Approps requests are due Friday so she just earned a second bite at the apple!" the enraged congresswoman wrote at the time. She also notably referred to Schwartz as a "liberal troll" in the post.

When Boebert got her chance to present her argument for cutting Schwartz's pay to the House, she referred to the communications director as a DEI (diversity, equality and inclusion) hire, which was reminiscent of her former attack on White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Boebert took a shot at Jean-Pierre on X, formerly known as Twitter, by reasoning, "I couldn't care less about what @PressSec has to say today." She then decried her as a "discredited DEI hire." The backlash that ensued clearly did little to prevent the controversial congresswoman from using the term to refer to Schwartz, and while discussing the communications director with the House, Boebert did not hold back.

