How Jean Smart Really Feels About Former Costar Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has worked with likely hundreds of actors across the more than 100 film and TV projects he has starred in or produced over his decades in the entertainment industry. While it's not unusual to see actors publicly praised by their costars, the Oscar winner appears to have made a fan out of almost every actor who has been on the same set with him.

Chief among the reasons he's loved by his colleagues is that despite being a superstar, he has no airs and graces. "He comes to a set and everybody's comfortable. He made me feel relaxed, like, in a second," Javier Bardem told Wired of working with Pitt in the upcoming movie "F1." Their "F1" costar Damson Idris was equally effusive in his praise of Pitt's "humility" in an interview with Vanity Fair. Meanwhile, according to Digital Spy, Joey King described her time with Pitt on the set of "Bullet Train" as "comfortable," adding, "I just absolutely adore him."

It's no surprise that Pitt was able to charm Hollywood veteran Jean Smart when they teamed up for "Babylon." While speaking to Variety at the 2023 Golden Globes, she said making the 2022 movie with Pitt and Margot Robbie was "so much fun" before going on to describe her two costars as "lovely," "funny," and "sweet."

