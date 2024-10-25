The Silly Reason Kelly Ripa Considered A 'Gray Divorce' From Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are open to getting extremely personal, even to the point of making inappropriate confessions. The couple often tells stories about their home lives on air with a snappy back and forth discussion. During an October 2024 episode, Ripa recounted an article she read about the prevalence of older couples getting divorced, also known as a "gray divorce." Surprisingly, Ripa said she briefly contemplated divorcing Consuelos when she listened to the article. The narrator's hypnotic, beguiling tone lulled her into falsely wanting to end her marriage. "It sounds like something amazing, and then you realize, oh, this is very dark subject matter," Ripa admitted on "Live." She also impersonated the voice's persuasive effect, demonstrating how it briefly deceived her.

Advertisement

Consuelos was caught off guard when his wife shared her enthusiasm for the article. "You came home from the trip and you're like, 'I read this amazing article,'" he recounted. Ripa countered that the adjective she used was "fascinating," and explained that her husband wasn't too happy about the gray divorce topic. "Mark got very defensive," she noted.

Despite Ripa's short-lived reaction about a gray divorce, Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996, and they don't have any intentions of dissolving their strong bond. Since they believe renewing wedding vows is a harbinger of divorce, the couple plans to avoid this practice at all costs. "I'm a lifer. I want to be married forever," Consuelos declared on Ripa's podcast, "Let's Talk Off Camera."

Advertisement