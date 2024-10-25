Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Tacky In Khaki With Tired Silhouette At Mar-A-Lago Movie Event

Another major day on the Donald Trump campaign trail, another inappropriate outfit from Kimberly Guilfoyle. When it comes to style, Donald's future daughter-in-law knows what she likes. Unfortunately, heavy makeup, long locks, and skintight mini dresses just don't work for every occasion. And, this was, once again, the case at the premiere for Tucker Carlson Network's new film.

Advertisement

On October 23, 2024, Tucker Carlson Network's "Line in the Sand" premiered at Donald's famous Florida club, Mar-a-Lago. Interestingly, this comes just a day after Guilfoyle topped the worst-dressed list at another Mar-a-Lago movie premiere for the documentary "The Man You Don't Know." At both events, Guilfoyle opted for long-sleeve dresses with body-con silhouettes and short hemlines.

Her Instagram story from October 24 showed her onstage speaking about "Line in the Sand." Her olive green dress was particularly low cut, and she accessorized it with a thick gold belt and gold pumps. While her premiere dress from the night before was also revealing and too casual for the occasion, this one was far worse, showing more skin and looking overall like an ill-fitting, low quality piece. The outfit may have been a fine choice for a night out at the club, but at a movie premiere at Mar-a-Lago happening mere weeks before Election Day, something a bit more elevated and elegant would have been a better fit.

Advertisement