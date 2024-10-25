Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Tacky In Khaki With Tired Silhouette At Mar-A-Lago Movie Event
Another major day on the Donald Trump campaign trail, another inappropriate outfit from Kimberly Guilfoyle. When it comes to style, Donald's future daughter-in-law knows what she likes. Unfortunately, heavy makeup, long locks, and skintight mini dresses just don't work for every occasion. And, this was, once again, the case at the premiere for Tucker Carlson Network's new film.
On October 23, 2024, Tucker Carlson Network's "Line in the Sand" premiered at Donald's famous Florida club, Mar-a-Lago. Interestingly, this comes just a day after Guilfoyle topped the worst-dressed list at another Mar-a-Lago movie premiere for the documentary "The Man You Don't Know." At both events, Guilfoyle opted for long-sleeve dresses with body-con silhouettes and short hemlines.
Her Instagram story from October 24 showed her onstage speaking about "Line in the Sand." Her olive green dress was particularly low cut, and she accessorized it with a thick gold belt and gold pumps. While her premiere dress from the night before was also revealing and too casual for the occasion, this one was far worse, showing more skin and looking overall like an ill-fitting, low quality piece. The outfit may have been a fine choice for a night out at the club, but at a movie premiere at Mar-a-Lago happening mere weeks before Election Day, something a bit more elevated and elegant would have been a better fit.
Guilfoyle clearly missed the memo regarding the event's dress code
Different movie premieres certainly have different dress codes. Yet, Instagram photos from the "Line in the Sand" premiere show that most of the evening's attendees dressed to the nines for the event. Some folks were even wearing tuxedos, and most other guests' dresses were midi-length or longer. Guilfoyle's outfits have been in the same vein as the one she wore to this premiere for a long time, and we've seen enough of them to know that this is far from out of the ordinary. Still, seeing how elevated the other guests dressed for the occasion makes it seem like Guilfoyle didn't take it as seriously as others did and left her looking out of place.
Guilfoyle clearly loves supporting her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s dad as he campaigns for his second term as president. Evidently, gracing these premieres as the countdown to Election Day gets down to the wire is one way she's helping the cause. Tucker Carlson's website calls "Line in the Sand" a "gripping exposé of a corrupted system that demands change" and delves into the topic of immigration at the border between the U.S. and Mexico — an issue on which Donald Trump's campaign puts heavy focus.