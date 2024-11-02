Who Is Van Jones, The Anti-MAGA Lawyer That Once Worked With Donald Trump?

Van Jones is a lawyer, political activist, and television host who is an affiliate of the Democratic Party. Notably, he worked as an advisor to Barack Obama before being forced to resign for an off-color remark he made about Republicans. But Jones also spent time working with the Trump administration in 2018 in an effort to pass the First Step Act, a bipartisan criminal justice bill. It doesn't seem like the two are on good terms, though, even if Jones did compliment Trump.

Born on September 20, 1968, in Jackson, Tennessee, it seemed as though Jones was destined for greatness. He attended Yale Law School and wrote the national bestseller "The Green Collar Economy," which was published in 2008. Jones worked for the Obama Administration in 2009, and in 2013, he was hired by CNN as a political commentator and is known to speak his mind, not even holding back when discussing President Joe Biden.

While he was successful in getting the First Step Act signed into law, Jones told The Recast that working with Trump was extremely difficult. "And I think that the passions and the fear that Donald Trump [and the rest of his agenda] brought out in my progressive colleagues was almost existential," he said. "And so those of us who were willing to get this thing done found ourselves facing much more passionate and personal objections to cooperating with the Trump administration than I would have predicted."

