Baywatch Star Donna D'Errico Isn't Afraid To Flaunt Her Flawless Figure

In 2022, Donna D'Errico joined the growing list of celebrities who launched an OnlyFans page. Unlike many other creators, however, she made it clear that she's not doing it for money. As of October 2024, fans can still subscribe to D'Errico's OnlyFans free of charge. While she can still technically get tips or release paid private images to fans willing to pay top dollar, she's missing out on potentially millions of dollars in earnings each month — like Blac Chyna and Bella Thorne are rumored to make — by not putting a subscription fee on her account.

When she first unveiled her OnlyFans via Instagram, D'Errico suggested that she sees the site as an extension of her Instagram content but "no censorship, and no bullying/haters." Despite being known for its X-rated content, her OnlyFans contains no images or videos exposing her... lady business, as she revealed in her announcement.

However, that doesn't mean that D'Errico is not willing to bare it all. In fact, she was so relaxed during the fully nude shoot for her March 2024 "Wear Your Own Skin" campaign for PETA that she opted not to wear "nude colored pasties and a nude thong," which are typically used to protect models' and actors' modesty. She attributed her increased confidence to joining OnlyFans. "I was comfortable with my body before, but I've gotten a lot more comfortable now after having found OnlyFans. ... I feel a lot more comfortable with my nude self around people than I did before," D'Errico told Fox News Digital.

