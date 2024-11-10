Baywatch Star Donna D'Errico Isn't Afraid To Flaunt Her Flawless Figure
Donna D'Errico is a firm believer of the mantra, "If you've got it, flaunt it." And with the way she clapped back at trolls commenting on her social media posts that she's "too old to wear a bikini," she also believes in proving haters wrong. In 2022, D'Errico responded to those naysayers by proudly posting a photo of herself in a two-piece white bikini on Instagram, along with the caption: "... Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want."
At age 56, the former Playboy model and "Baywatch" star put her money where her mouth is by continuing to fill up her feed with stunning snaps of herself in swimsuits, lingerie, and skimpy outfits. In one memorable tribute to her "Baywatch" role as lifeguard Donna Marco, D'Errico shared in March 2023 a now-deleted photo (obtained by Daily Mail) of herself taking a dip in the ocean in a one-piece red swimsuit similar to the one she wore in the show and a white top pulled up to give a sneak peek of her "assets." Two months later, D'Errico stripped down to a white bikini top and itty bitty boy shorts in since-removed images. In August 2024, D'Errico even risked "getting banned" from Instagram when she uploaded a shot of her in risqué lingerie that left almost nothing to the imagination.
D'Errico grew to love her body more after joining OnlyFans
In 2022, Donna D'Errico joined the growing list of celebrities who launched an OnlyFans page. Unlike many other creators, however, she made it clear that she's not doing it for money. As of October 2024, fans can still subscribe to D'Errico's OnlyFans free of charge. While she can still technically get tips or release paid private images to fans willing to pay top dollar, she's missing out on potentially millions of dollars in earnings each month — like Blac Chyna and Bella Thorne are rumored to make — by not putting a subscription fee on her account.
When she first unveiled her OnlyFans via Instagram, D'Errico suggested that she sees the site as an extension of her Instagram content but "no censorship, and no bullying/haters." Despite being known for its X-rated content, her OnlyFans contains no images or videos exposing her... lady business, as she revealed in her announcement.
However, that doesn't mean that D'Errico is not willing to bare it all. In fact, she was so relaxed during the fully nude shoot for her March 2024 "Wear Your Own Skin" campaign for PETA that she opted not to wear "nude colored pasties and a nude thong," which are typically used to protect models' and actors' modesty. She attributed her increased confidence to joining OnlyFans. "I was comfortable with my body before, but I've gotten a lot more comfortable now after having found OnlyFans. ... I feel a lot more comfortable with my nude self around people than I did before," D'Errico told Fox News Digital.