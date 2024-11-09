Julia Roberts Has A Hilariously Perfect Nickname For George Clooney

Julia Roberts revealed that she has a special nickname for George Clooney in her phone. She shared the secret handle for her long-time friend and frequent co-star during a joint interview the pair did to promote the movie "Ticket to Paradise." Making a clever nod to the beloved leading man's turn as the comic book hero, Roberts has his number listed as "Batman Cell."

In the episode for the YouTube channel Jake's Takes, interviewer Jack Hamilton asked how each star has the other saved in their cell phone and Roberts jumped in quickly. "There's no picture, but George is in my phone under [the] code name 'Batman Cell,'" she said. "Now I have to change it!" The nickname is a callback to Joel Schumacher's 1997 "Batman & Robin," in which Clooney played the titular hero.

Clooney chimed in to add that he has Roberts programmed into his phone by a more utilitarian nickname. "I don't put 'Julia Roberts' because if my phone gets picked up, then all hell breaks loose ... I think it's just 'J.R.' or something like that," he told Hamilton. But, despite the code names, the pair have long been open about their close friendship.

