Inside Nicholas Alexander Chavez's First Day On General Hospital

Nicholas Alexander Chavez took the world by storm with his stunning performance in Netflix's hit series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story." Chavez, who played Lyle Menendez in the series, delved deep into the psyche of his character and portrayed the character with utter precision. However, many people might not know that the actor's journey in the entertainment industry actually began with a much different role. Before "Monsters," Chavez made a name for himself portraying Spencer Cassadine on "General Hospital." Although his performances might make it seem like he is a natural talent, the actor was so nervous on his first day on the iconic daytime series that he could barely speak.

Prior to "GH," Chavez showcased his acting skills on stage and performed in various theater productions. However, he had never worked in front of a camera, and that's one of the reasons why his first day on the soap filled him with nervousness. In an interview with People, Chavez revealed that his body started shaking as soon as he faced the camera, and he had trouble getting the words out.

"I had done these plays, but I hadn't actually, really, been in front of a camera before. And I remember the first day that I was on camera for 'General Hospital,' I was so nervous. I had whole body shakes," Chavez admitted. But he didn't take much time to prove his talent and went on to win a Daytime Emmy for his portrayal.

