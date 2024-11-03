Inside Nicholas Alexander Chavez's First Day On General Hospital
Nicholas Alexander Chavez took the world by storm with his stunning performance in Netflix's hit series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story." Chavez, who played Lyle Menendez in the series, delved deep into the psyche of his character and portrayed the character with utter precision. However, many people might not know that the actor's journey in the entertainment industry actually began with a much different role. Before "Monsters," Chavez made a name for himself portraying Spencer Cassadine on "General Hospital." Although his performances might make it seem like he is a natural talent, the actor was so nervous on his first day on the iconic daytime series that he could barely speak.
Prior to "GH," Chavez showcased his acting skills on stage and performed in various theater productions. However, he had never worked in front of a camera, and that's one of the reasons why his first day on the soap filled him with nervousness. In an interview with People, Chavez revealed that his body started shaking as soon as he faced the camera, and he had trouble getting the words out.
"I had done these plays, but I hadn't actually, really, been in front of a camera before. And I remember the first day that I was on camera for 'General Hospital,' I was so nervous. I had whole body shakes," Chavez admitted. But he didn't take much time to prove his talent and went on to win a Daytime Emmy for his portrayal.
How Nicholas Chavez found his breakthrough role and a stroke of luck
Although Nicholas Alexander Chavez attained stardom at a very young age, his journey to triumph was far from easy. Like many aspiring actors, he gave numerous auditions and waited for the right opportunities to come his way. As a result, he tried his luck by sending a self-made tape to the casting directors of "General Hospital" and received a call-back. The actor went on to play the role of spoiled prince Spencer Cassadine for three years, garnering a lot of praise and a Daytime Emmy. Chavez's last appearance on "General Hospital" was in January 2024 and saw his character falling in the Seine River. Since then, no one has been recast in the role.
There is no doubt that "Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story" turned him into a worldwide sensation and opened several doors for him. However, Chavez believes that his run on "GH" changed his life, as he worked as a car salesman in Florida before making it big in the entertainment industry. His humble beginning explains why he doesn't take his success for granted and feels fortunate to have achieved something in his life. "Before the show, I was selling cars in Florida. I live across the country now. This show has given me the opportunity to become my own guy," he shared with People in July 2023. "if I'm not the luckiest guy in the world, I've got to be damned close."
As of now, it is confirmed that Chavez won't be returning to Port Charles as Spencer, but his fans are extremely excited about his upcoming work.