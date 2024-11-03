Kamala Harris' Past Praise For Diddy Didn't Age Well

Speculations intensified even more after a supposed photo of Kamala Harris and Diddy together circulated online. The image, which Donald Trump reposted on his Truth Social, turns out to be fake. TMZ shared a screenshot of Trump's re-share, which has since been deleted. According to the Daily Beast, it was an edited photo of Harris with her ex, Montel Williams, in 2001. Williams himself confirmed it, adding, "Here they go again with 'All black people look alike." Ironically, Trump himself has also praised Diddy in the past.

Harris isn't the only one caught up in Combs' latest scandal. Other high-profile celebrities are under a microscope because of Diddy, including Jennifer Lopez, Ashton Kutcher, Naomi Campbell, and Jay-Z — though they've notably remained silent. Eric Schiffer, CEO of Reputation Management Consultants, told Fox News that celebrities stay mum for a reason. "Celebrities are silent because they are scared to death of their brands bleeding out with fans over ties to Diddy," he added. "And, worse, they fear if they cross him, things could end in disaster."

While the above-mentioned personalities were tight-lipped, other celebs reacted to Combs' case. 50 Cent took to X and tweeted a photo of himself with Drew Barrymore. "Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don't have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house," he captioned the post, seemingly referencing bottles of baby oil and lubricant recovered from Combs' homes. Other celebrities who reacted to Combs' arrest include Kesha and Aubrey O'Day, who has been one of Diddy's most vocal critics for years.

