Don Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa Trump Had Chilling Insight On Diddy And Kim Porter's Relationship
With the news of Diddy's alleged crimes spreading worldwide, more and more well-known people are coming forward about things they've heard in the past regarding Diddy. Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2024, and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. Among the famous people opening up about their knowledge of Diddy and his heinous history is Donald Trump Jr., who discussed his ex-wife Vanessa Trump's friendship with Kim Porter, Diddy's late ex-partner, in an interview. This bit of knowledge could be evidence that the Trump family has closer ties to Diddy than many realized.
Diddy and Porter had an on-and-off again romance that began in 1994 and finally ended for good in 2007. Together, Diddy and Porter shared three children; Christian, Jessie, and D'lila Combs. Porter and Diddy broke up in 1999 when the latter began dating Jennifer Lopez, before rekindling in 2003. According to People, Porter released a statement following her final split from Diddy, and it appeared that Porter was attempting to end the relationship on good terms.
"In ending this relationship, I made a decision that was in the best interest of myself, Sean and our family," Porter stated. "I look forward to moving on with my life and my career and wish him prosperity, health and happiness in life and in love. We will remain friends and committed parents to our children." Porter tragically passed away on November 15, 2018, with the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office revealing her cause of death to be lobar pneumonia.
Vanessa Trump may have had insider details regarding Diddy and Kim Porter's relationship
In April 2024, while being interviewed by DJ Akademiks, Donald Trump Jr. discussed his ex-wife Vanessa Trump's friendship with Kim Porter, who was a world-renowned model. The former president's son revealed that Vanessa was acquainted with Porter during her modeling days, and also stated that Vanessa was afraid of Diddy during the years that she associated with Porter. "I didn't even know but [Kim and Vanessa] would do photoshoots together, they were friendly," Trump Jr. told Akademiks. "We would hang out when we see them downtown. Not so much with Diddy [but] she was really afraid of him, this goes back years, and [Kim] was having these conversations with my ex."
Trump Jr. also opened up about a phone call he received from Vanessa shortly after Porter died. Vanessa reportedly explained to her controversial ex that she felt that something was not quite right about Porter's passing. " ... When [Kim died], she called me ... like, 'Something is up with that,'" Trump Jr. recalled. "I said, 'What do you mean?' She said, 'Kim used to tell me it was a bad — there was a lot of bad sh*t.'"
There have been many conspiracies surrounding Porter's death, and a memoir allegedly written by Porter that has been declared a fake has been pulled by Amazon. Porter's four children condemn the book, titled "Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice, From the Other Side ...," calling it a sham.