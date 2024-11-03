Don Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa Trump Had Chilling Insight On Diddy And Kim Porter's Relationship

With the news of Diddy's alleged crimes spreading worldwide, more and more well-known people are coming forward about things they've heard in the past regarding Diddy. Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2024, and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. Among the famous people opening up about their knowledge of Diddy and his heinous history is Donald Trump Jr., who discussed his ex-wife Vanessa Trump's friendship with Kim Porter, Diddy's late ex-partner, in an interview. This bit of knowledge could be evidence that the Trump family has closer ties to Diddy than many realized.

Diddy and Porter had an on-and-off again romance that began in 1994 and finally ended for good in 2007. Together, Diddy and Porter shared three children; Christian, Jessie, and D'lila Combs. Porter and Diddy broke up in 1999 when the latter began dating Jennifer Lopez, before rekindling in 2003. According to People, Porter released a statement following her final split from Diddy, and it appeared that Porter was attempting to end the relationship on good terms.

"In ending this relationship, I made a decision that was in the best interest of myself, Sean and our family," Porter stated. "I look forward to moving on with my life and my career and wish him prosperity, health and happiness in life and in love. We will remain friends and committed parents to our children." Porter tragically passed away on November 15, 2018, with the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office revealing her cause of death to be lobar pneumonia.

