Inside The Young And The Restless Star Michael Graziadei's Real-Life Romance
While Michael Graziadei's character Daniel Romalotti has had several romantic interests on "The Young and the Restless," the actor has been in a loving relationship with Lauren Carey for over a decade. He decided to take their relationship to the next level in an unconventional, though not entirely surprising way: proposing live on TV.
He was joined by a few castmates on a March 2023 episode of "The Talk" celebrating the 50th anniversary of "The Young and the Restless" and Graziadei's return to the show. After discussing the soap, Graziadei invited his longtime girlfriend to the stage.
"This is my beautiful girlfriend, Lauren [Carey]," Graziadei began. He spoke of their lives together and their twin boys before saying how he "wanted to do something special" for her birthday, which was the day before. "I was thinking how there is no one on this earth that I would rather grow old and die with. I was wondering, Lauren Michelle Carey, will you marry me?" The audience cheered with raucous applause as Carey said yes. She said she felt understandably "awkward" on the stage but "happy, very happy obviously" to be engaged.
Graziadei and Carey's long love story
Michael Graziadei and Lauren Carey's engagement came after a decade together. "It's been 10 years, so I figured it was never gonna happen," Carey joked on "The Talk" after their engagement. The couple celebrated an anniversary in May 2024, with Carey sharing an adorable slideshow of pictures taken at Disneyland with Graziadei on Instagram. "10 years today living on the best high with you," she wrote in the post after sharing lyrics to Blue Swede's "Hooked on a Feeling": "I'm high on believing / That you're in love with me."
Graziadei and Carey welcomed twins in August 2021, Oliver Bear and Arlo Wilde. A week later, Graziadei shared pictures of the newborns on Instagram with a very grateful message, as they had to spend time in the NICU. "Since their delivery it has been a rollercoaster with both boys having to stay in the NICU. Huge shoutout to all the NICU parents out there and to all the doctors and nurses that care for these babies to ensure they all go home happy and healthy. Without their vigilance, support, and love, this would be unbearable and impossible." The twins have lived happy and healthy lives since then, and both Graziadei and Carey frequently post photos of them being the adorable children they are.
As of this writing, Graziadei and Carey are still engaged and haven't yet announced their wedding plans.