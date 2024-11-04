The One Role JD Vance Asked Wife Usha To Take In His Campaign
Since it was announced that JD Vance would be the running mate to presidential hopeful Donald Trump, his wife, Usha Vance, has appeared at her husband's side. Quitting her high profile job as a lawyer for a corporate law firm in San Francisco as soon as she heard the news, Usha Vance has been on the road supporting JD Vance behind the scenes. But the exact role Usha Vance is expected to play for the campaign and beyond has been kept fairly quiet.
Not one to give many interviews, NBC News was lucky to have her quickly speak with them. When asked about her role, Vance said "the thing that JD asked, and the thing that I certainly agreed to do, is to keep him company." Which is something she's obviously done. She can often be seen in the front row of her husband's speeches, or by his side shaking hands with constituents. "I think it makes him all the more enthusiastic to do it ... to have company, someone to talk to," the potential future second lady continued. But finding her own footing has proven to be challenging.
Usha Vance is still figuring out her own role in the campaign
Unlike other women within Donald Trump's orbit, Usha Vance tends to veer away from the limelight. Instead of giving any speeches, Usha Vance has helped her husband JD Vance prepare for debates and offer feedback. When asked what she thinks her future might look like should she become the second lady of the United States, she admitted to not quite knowing yet.
"You know, this is such an intense and busy experience that I have not given a ton of thought to my own roles and responsibilities ... There are certainly things I'm interested in, but I don't really know how that all fits into this role," she told NBC News. Although, it would be safe to assume whatever role Usha Vance takes on, it will most likely be education-related. As part of her Yale fellowship program, Vance taught English in China and often found herself veering towards public education policy in her studies. Until then, she is happy to be reading books alongside her children and attending events with her husband.