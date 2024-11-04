The One Role JD Vance Asked Wife Usha To Take In His Campaign

Since it was announced that JD Vance would be the running mate to presidential hopeful Donald Trump, his wife, Usha Vance, has appeared at her husband's side. Quitting her high profile job as a lawyer for a corporate law firm in San Francisco as soon as she heard the news, Usha Vance has been on the road supporting JD Vance behind the scenes. But the exact role Usha Vance is expected to play for the campaign and beyond has been kept fairly quiet.

Not one to give many interviews, NBC News was lucky to have her quickly speak with them. When asked about her role, Vance said "the thing that JD asked, and the thing that I certainly agreed to do, is to keep him company." Which is something she's obviously done. She can often be seen in the front row of her husband's speeches, or by his side shaking hands with constituents. "I think it makes him all the more enthusiastic to do it ... to have company, someone to talk to," the potential future second lady continued. But finding her own footing has proven to be challenging.