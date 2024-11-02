David Bromstad's Most Elaborate Halloween Costumes

David Bromstad is a major Halloween enthusiast, and he celebrates the holiday in keeping with his lavish lifestyle. In 2013, he created a graveyard display, complete with headstones, eerie lighting, and a population of frightening ghouls coming up out of the ground. Bromstad's also posted a ton of pumpkin decorating inspo and pics from his family's jack-o-lantern festivities. Beyond using his skills to carve a spooky pumpkin, complete with menacing eyes and pointy teeth, the HGTV star's also applied his imaginative mind to constructing ornate Halloween costumes.

Even when it's not Halloween, Bromstad loves to dress up, like when he showed off his pink cowboy look during peak "Barbie" movie fandom. However, when spooky season rolls around, he takes things to a whole other level. "I love going 'all out' on my costume," Bromstad declared in an October 2014 Instagram post. "I create all of my costumes and even sew and cut and paste and create each year." As an example, the TV host offered examples of past Halloween looks, including a Roman gladiator, a Greek god, and one that had mummy vibes and dark, shadowy makeup.

Bromstad's makeup artistry is impressive, as he demonstrated in 2016. At the time, Bromstad experimented with three distinctive looks: a bloodthirsty ghoul, a creepy marionette, and an unsettling human/broken doll hybrid. While Bromstad's Halloween efforts never disappoint, some deserve extra acclaim. Let's take a look at some of his standout disguises.

