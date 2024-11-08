Travis Kelce Is More Superstitious About His Famous Mustache Than We Realized
Aside from his relationship with Taylor Swift and his reputation for being one of the best tight ends in NFL history, Travis Kelce is also known for his iconic mustache — but the degree to which the professional athlete cherishes his facial hair wasn't always evident. However, in October 2024, Kelce, who has been given some big career opportunities since he became Swift's boyfriend, discussed how he believes his mustache brings him good luck.
While it's a rare occurrence to see the football player clean-shaven, Kelce's facial hair has certainly evolved over the years. In December 2015, Kelce's facial hair journey seemingly began when the Kansas City Chiefs player was photographed sporting a stylish goatee. Since then, Kelce has usually donned a full beard, whether it's trimmed tight or worn at a longer length. Since August 2024, Kelce's preferred facial hair has been a mustache.
During episode of the podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce," that month, the partner of Swift spoke about his decision to sport a mustache instead of a beard this season, and how appearance is not the first thing on his mind while training. "I'm not a Super Trooper, I'm more ... kind of like a different character with the 'stache.' But, yeah, just having some fun with it," Kelce said. "And while I'm at training camp, I really don't care how I look. I just want to be there and try and make it the most enjoyable experience ever."
What Travis Kelce really believes about his mustache
During an exclusive conversation with People in October 2024, Travis Kelce revealed that the purpose of having the mustache over a full beard is partly to honor his coach. "I grow out the stache every training camp — or at least I have the past three or four years since we've been making these title runs in honor of coach Andy Reid. He is the walrus," Kelce declared. "[Reid's] got that thing looking beautiful every single day." Kelce also disclosed that many other members of his team also have mustaches as a heartfelt tribute to Coach Reid. "It wasn't just me, a couple of the offensive linemen and a couple of the skill players on the offense all did it the first year," Kelce added.
Also while speaking with People, Kelce shared that he believes that his mustache helps him succeed in everything he does. "There's always magic to the stache. There's an aura around it," Kelce stated. "It just brings success."
While he may appear superstitious because of his statements regarding his mustache, the tight end once said the opposite during a press conference, where he even cheekily alluded to fellow professional football player Patrick Mahomes' underwear superstition. "I don't think I'm superstitious. I like to live my life a certain way so I can get good things to happen to me. I'm not wearing the same underwear or something like that," Kelce proclaimed.