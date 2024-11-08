Travis Kelce Is More Superstitious About His Famous Mustache Than We Realized

Aside from his relationship with Taylor Swift and his reputation for being one of the best tight ends in NFL history, Travis Kelce is also known for his iconic mustache — but the degree to which the professional athlete cherishes his facial hair wasn't always evident. However, in October 2024, Kelce, who has been given some big career opportunities since he became Swift's boyfriend, discussed how he believes his mustache brings him good luck.

While it's a rare occurrence to see the football player clean-shaven, Kelce's facial hair has certainly evolved over the years. In December 2015, Kelce's facial hair journey seemingly began when the Kansas City Chiefs player was photographed sporting a stylish goatee. Since then, Kelce has usually donned a full beard, whether it's trimmed tight or worn at a longer length. Since August 2024, Kelce's preferred facial hair has been a mustache.

During episode of the podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce," that month, the partner of Swift spoke about his decision to sport a mustache instead of a beard this season, and how appearance is not the first thing on his mind while training. "I'm not a Super Trooper, I'm more ... kind of like a different character with the 'stache.' But, yeah, just having some fun with it," Kelce said. "And while I'm at training camp, I really don't care how I look. I just want to be there and try and make it the most enjoyable experience ever."

