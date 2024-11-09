Justin Hartley's Wedding With Sofia Pernas Was Totally Different Than His With Ex Chrishell Stause
Following Justin Hartley and Lindsay Korman's divorce, Hartley probably didn't expect to find a new partner quite so soon, but love comes when we least expect it. "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause came into his life and they ended up tying the knot, but they weren't meant to be either. When he reconnected with his former colleague, Sofia Pernas, however, he finally found "the one" and they were soon married. But Hartley's third wedding was totally different from his second.
Stause and Hartley got engaged in 2015 and married in October 2017, enjoying a long engagement while planning the wedding of their dreams. On the other hand, when it comes to Hartley and Pernas' relationship, after years of friendship, the two started dating in 2020 and decided to spontaneously tie the knot in May 2021 — when COVID-19 restrictions were still in place — barely leaving themselves a week to prepare the basic legal matters before saying "I do."
Both weddings were special in their own way, though. As Hartley and Stause shared exclusively with People, their wedding at Malibu's Calamigos Ranch featured roses and music as Stause walked down the aisle and the two shared handwritten wedding vows before celebrating the occasion with all of their family and friends at a lovely party. In the case of Hartley and Pernas, as Hartley shared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on October 2024, they wed poolside at their home while wearing bathing suits — though they had a very intimate ceremony afterward in traditional wedding attire — and said vows privately before returning to the water to celebrate with margaritas.
Justin Hartley's daughter took on this discreet role at his wedding with Sofia Pernas
Beyond the ceremony, Justin Hartley's daughter Isabella's role was totally different at both of her father's weddings. She served as both the flower girl and ring bearer at Hartley's wedding to Chrishell Stause. Stause told People Isabella was "such an amazing part of our relationship," so before reaching Hartley at the altar, Stause paused and hugged Isabella.
Little is known about Isabella's role at Hartley and Sofia Pernas' intimate ceremony among family and friends, but we do know that Isabella and Pernas have a good relationship since, according to Us Weekly, shortly after Pernas and Hartley began dating, she left Isabella several cute comments on Instagram — and she's had nothing but sweet and flattering words for her stepdaughter.
In a 2021 interview with Haute Living, Hartley described his marriage to Pernas as "incredible" because he is "not forcing things." This could be interpreted as a romantic message to his now-wife, or as a shady comment toward his ex-wife, hinting that not everything was blissful during Hartley's relationship with Stause and that there are some details they have managed to keep out of the public eye. Everything ended up working out well for both parties, though. Hartley and Stause found happiness with other people. While Hartley seemingly found his soulmate in Pernas, Stause did the same with singer G Flip, "a very important person to her," as she shared with People. After all, in Stause's words on Instagram, "love doesn't always go as planned ... sometimes it's immeasurably better."