Justin Hartley's Wedding With Sofia Pernas Was Totally Different Than His With Ex Chrishell Stause

Following Justin Hartley and Lindsay Korman's divorce, Hartley probably didn't expect to find a new partner quite so soon, but love comes when we least expect it. "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause came into his life and they ended up tying the knot, but they weren't meant to be either. When he reconnected with his former colleague, Sofia Pernas, however, he finally found "the one" and they were soon married. But Hartley's third wedding was totally different from his second.

Advertisement

Stause and Hartley got engaged in 2015 and married in October 2017, enjoying a long engagement while planning the wedding of their dreams. On the other hand, when it comes to Hartley and Pernas' relationship, after years of friendship, the two started dating in 2020 and decided to spontaneously tie the knot in May 2021 — when COVID-19 restrictions were still in place — barely leaving themselves a week to prepare the basic legal matters before saying "I do."

Both weddings were special in their own way, though. As Hartley and Stause shared exclusively with People, their wedding at Malibu's Calamigos Ranch featured roses and music as Stause walked down the aisle and the two shared handwritten wedding vows before celebrating the occasion with all of their family and friends at a lovely party. In the case of Hartley and Pernas, as Hartley shared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on October 2024, they wed poolside at their home while wearing bathing suits — though they had a very intimate ceremony afterward in traditional wedding attire — and said vows privately before returning to the water to celebrate with margaritas.

Advertisement