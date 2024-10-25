Hillary Clinton's Brutal Take On How Trump Has Changed Since 2016

Participating in an October 2024 town hall on CNN, current presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Anderson Cooper. Laying out her feelings for former president Donald Trump, Harris repeatedly stated she finds Trump to be "unstable" and "unfit to serve" the country. When asked by host Cooper if she thinks Donald Trump is a fascist, Harris responded with an assured, "Yes, I do," per CNN.

Hillary Clinton finds how Harris is running her campaign a pleasant yet stark difference from how Clinton ran her 2016 presidential run. "I think that she's running her campaign based on a lot of the lessons that we have learned over the last eight years. First and foremost, how incredibly dangerous Donald Trump is. That wasn't maybe as clear as it should have been back in 2016. But it sure is now," Clinton told CNN. That makes it clear that some of the major names in the Democratic party are in agreement on at least this one issue.