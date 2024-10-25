Hillary Clinton's Brutal Take On How Trump Has Changed Since 2016
Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took to CNN to decry the direction Donald Trump seems to have taken his campaign and policies in the past near-decade. "I think he's more unhinged, more unstable," Clinton told CNN on October 25. Referring to some of Trump's more bizarre behavior at recent rallies, Clinton continued, "I think you see that all the time in both his rallies and his kind of word-salad-after-word-salad speeches."
The brutal take from Clinton comes on the heels of former Trump Chief of Staff General John Kelly telling the New York Times that former president Donald Trump " certainly falls into the general definition of fascist." Kelly also went on to divulge Trump's obsession with Nazi generals and fascist leaders. Hopping into the media frenzy this created, Clinton made sure to harness this energy to bring awareness to the potential harm of a future Trump presidency. Now that Clinton has pointed out the instability of Donald Trump, where does his presidential campaign opponent Kamala Harris fall on the issue?
Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris agree on the dangers of Donald Trump
Participating in an October 2024 town hall on CNN, current presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Anderson Cooper. Laying out her feelings for former president Donald Trump, Harris repeatedly stated she finds Trump to be "unstable" and "unfit to serve" the country. When asked by host Cooper if she thinks Donald Trump is a fascist, Harris responded with an assured, "Yes, I do," per CNN.
Hillary Clinton finds how Harris is running her campaign a pleasant yet stark difference from how Clinton ran her 2016 presidential run. "I think that she's running her campaign based on a lot of the lessons that we have learned over the last eight years. First and foremost, how incredibly dangerous Donald Trump is. That wasn't maybe as clear as it should have been back in 2016. But it sure is now," Clinton told CNN. That makes it clear that some of the major names in the Democratic party are in agreement on at least this one issue.