Stormy Daniels Once Exposed Donald Trump's Biggest Fear

After former President Donald Trump's scandalous hush money trial, one could argue that former adult star and key trial witness Stormy Daniels exposed a lot about the ex-POTUS, from sexually explicit details of their alleged affair to Trump's preferred style of pajamas. However, that isn't all Daniels has revealed about the former president.

In a 2011 interview with InTouch Weekly, Daniels recounted a meeting she had with Trump at the Beverly Hills Hotel. While the pair ate dinner in Trump's private bungalow, Daniels said the television was playing a "Shark Week" program about the deadliest shark attack in history. According to the ex-adult film star, Trump was enthralled — and not in a good way.

"He is obsessed with sharks," she explained. "Terrified of sharks. He was like, 'I donate to all these charities, and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.' He was like riveted. He was like obsessed. It's so strange, I know."