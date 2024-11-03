Alabama Barker's Candid Voting Confession Had Fans Turning On Her
Not one to shy away from controversy, Alabama Barker, daughter of Travis Barker, has once again turned heads. Hopping onto Instagram live, the now 18-year-old rattled friends and foes alike with her admission that she won't be participating in democracy this year. Per Page Six, she told her followers she wasn't ready to vote, saying, "I don't care to vote if I don't know exactly what's going on. I don't think that's wrong. And I completely stand on that, and I stand by it." She also pointed out she's never voted before, and it can be overwhelming to tackle.
Obviously this ruffled feathers, leading to a barrage of comments criticizing Barker's choice not to vote in the upcoming presidential election. Alabama Barker's incredibly lavish life was thrown in her face quite a bit, with one commenter stating, "A young woman born into wealth knows that whoever wins this election doesn't affect her daddy's bank account." Although, it's always good to remember that just because she is wealthy, it does not mean Barker escaped tragedy.
This isn't Alabama Barker's first controversial confession
Alabama Barker is no stranger to catching heat from the public. For years, people have been overly critical of her appearance and shaming Travis Barker for his parenting choices. Considering Alabama Barker was born in the limelight, she's done an excellent job of incorporating the online masses into her sense of self — by not letting them dictate how she feels about her body. In a TikTok where she discussed her healthy and normal weight fluctuation, she had this to say to those who were overly critical: "It would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It'll get you further in life."
People commenting on Alabama Barker's decision to wait until "maybe next year," to vote would do well to heed this advice. Many people piled on, pointing out that presidential elections happen every four years. However, Barker's exquisite mansion is nestled in Los Angeles, which does have local elections coming up in 2025. So here's hoping Alabama Barker will actually head to the polls next year.