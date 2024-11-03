Alabama Barker's Candid Voting Confession Had Fans Turning On Her

Not one to shy away from controversy, Alabama Barker, daughter of Travis Barker, has once again turned heads. Hopping onto Instagram live, the now 18-year-old rattled friends and foes alike with her admission that she won't be participating in democracy this year. Per Page Six, she told her followers she wasn't ready to vote, saying, "I don't care to vote if I don't know exactly what's going on. I don't think that's wrong. And I completely stand on that, and I stand by it." She also pointed out she's never voted before, and it can be overwhelming to tackle.

Obviously this ruffled feathers, leading to a barrage of comments criticizing Barker's choice not to vote in the upcoming presidential election. Alabama Barker's incredibly lavish life was thrown in her face quite a bit, with one commenter stating, "A young woman born into wealth knows that whoever wins this election doesn't affect her daddy's bank account." Although, it's always good to remember that just because she is wealthy, it does not mean Barker escaped tragedy.