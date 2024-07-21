Inside Alabama Barker's Extremely Lavish Life
Of all the things on our bingo cards in the last decade, we didn't think we would see the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker become an uber-famous influencer. Her dad may be one of the most famous rock stars in the world, but Alabama Barker has proven she has what it takes to make her own mark on the entertainment industry. Even though she's just 18 years old, Alabama is already making waves with collaborations — and her lavish, over-the-top lifestyle hasn't gone unnoticed by fans.
Some celebrities choose not to give their kids much and let them figure out their finances themselves, but Travis has always ensured that his kids enjoy the spoils of his labor. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the musician is worth a whopping $50 million, thanks to his success with Blink-182 and his solo pursuits. While he may have been dedicated to giving Alabama a luxurious life before he tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian, his wife's status and bank balance have only added to all that his daughter can enjoy.
From being gifted cars and shopping sprees to collaborating with a popular clothing brand, Alabama doesn't have to lift a perfectly manicured finger — what she wants, she gets, and if she hasn't gotten it, it's not worth having.
Travis Barker takes Alabama on extravagant shopping sprees
If you've ever wondered how much Travis Barker is worth, you need only look at his shopping habits to figure it out. Rock stars have a habit of spending money, and he's no different, but he makes sure that Alabama Barker gets everything she wants, too.
In January 2024, the father-daughter duo was spotted dropping some cash in Calabasas, California. The 18-year-old influencer wore a pretty casual outfit for the occasion, sporting a black t-shirt with a sequin design and plain black pants. As she stepped into Sephora, she pulled the t-shirt up over her face, perhaps in an attempt to hide from the photographers. Though it's not clear if Alabama bought anything from the store, she is often spotted on her Instagram page wearing full, heavy-glam makeup looks.
It's not the first time Alabama has been spoiled by her father either, as the drummer gave her a monumental gift for Christmas 2023. Taking to Instagram in a since-deleted post, Alabama shared with her followers that her dad bought her a Birkin bag. According to E! News, Alabama wrote, "Your girl got her first Birkin." The purse is worth an eye-watering $25,000.
Alabama got a $140K Mercedes-Benz for Christmas
The stunning transformation of Alabama Barker has been a sight to behold over the last few years as we've seen the young teen grow up in the spotlight. There was a time when she was a fresh-faced little girl, but those days are long gone. Alabama even has her own budding car collection now, with one very impressive whip her dad bought her for Christmas 2023 leading the way.
The incredibly expensive gift made headlines when it was revealed Travis dropped $140,000 apiece on Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons for Alabama and her brother, Landon Barker. In true young Hollywood fashion, Alabama immediately took to her Instagram Stories to show off the gift, writing, "I love you!" as well as proclaiming in the clip (via E! News): "What the f**k!" The incredibly chic black cars aren't something most people expect to wake up to on Christmas morning, but then again, the Barkers certainly aren't most people.
In March 2024, Alabama also shared photographs of herself standing in front of a Mercedes-Maybach. Though she didn't make it immediately clear if she was the owner of the stunning vehicle, it wouldn't be surprising given her vehicle history. A 2024 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class starts at around $200,000.
She lives in a fancy $9-million mansion
While we can't speak from personal experience, we would imagine there are tons of perks to being the child of a major musician. It's no secret that the rich and famous typically buy incredible, sprawling homes in the best parts of the world for themselves and their families to enjoy, often buying multiple pads in different locations. For Alabama Barker, home is a $9-million mansion in Calabasas owned by her dad. The swanky, up-market area is home to many celebrities, including the Kardashians, who have lived in the vicinity for years, with Khloé Kardashian residing in a mansion there while her sisters own properties close by in the Hidden Hills.
Alabama often shows fans little snippets of her family's home, which has a cinema room, a huge high-spec kitchen, and bathrooms bigger than most of our living rooms. Additionally, she gets the best of both worlds, thanks to her dad's marriage to Kourtney Kardashian. When the pair got hitched, they opted to still maintain separate homes as they only live a block away from each other. Alabama and Landon reportedly spend most of their time at their dad's house, but all they need to do is take a stroll down the street to enjoy Kourtney's home. Kourtney's $9-million mansion features a spa, sauna, a chef's kitchen, and sits on a 2-acre lot. Talk about being spoiled for choice!
Alabama Barker goes on vacation in the Bahamas
When Alabama Barker's mom, Shanna Moakler, opens up about co-parenting with Travis Barker, it isn't always pretty. However, there's no denying that Travis' hard work over the years allows his daughter to do things that other teenagers couldn't. Whether that's a good or bad thing is up for debate, but either way, it looks like Alabama is always living her best life. When she's not schmoozing around her incredible mansion, she can be found living it up on white beaches and frolicking in crystal blue waters.
In April 2024, Alabama shared a series of photos to her Instagram profile of herself enjoying a getaway to the Bahamas. The blond teenager can be seen wearing barely there bikinis while soaking up the sun and taking selfies with nothing but endless blue skies in the background. The Bahamas is a destination that's beloved by celebrities across the globe, with big names such as Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z all taking time out to enjoy the islands.
It's not known as a cheap vacation either. Popular A-list resort The Cove at Atlantis charges around $500 a night for a suite. While Alabama didn't declare where she stayed on the trip, it's not a stretch to assume she wouldn't have been slumming it.
She travels on private jets
Taylor Swift's jet-setting lifestyle landed her in hot water, but the controversy wasn't enough to put other celebrities off from traveling in the same manner. Though they certainly aren't eco-friendly (private jet flights pollute up to 14 times more than commercial flights), they are often the only way celebrities can get around. Hopping on a commercial flight comes with its own risks to safety when you're a well-known face, and if you have to be somewhere on time, flying private is often the only reliable way to go. Alabama Barker might not be in a rush to perform for a sell-out crowd in London, but she still makes sure she travels in style.
In April 2024, Alabama posted a photo of herself to Instagram posing in front of a private jet alongside the caption, "Oh, you grown now?" The style princess wore a baggy black tracksuit, and her blond tresses reached down past her waist as she held them back for the snap. It might seem like a once-in-a-lifetime experience for your average teenager, but for Alabama, it's as normal as hailing a cab.
The teenager has been traveling in private jets for years. Back when she was just 16, she showed snippets of herself taking a private jet alongside her dad, Travis Barker, as they jetted off to Italy where he married Kourtney Kardashian.
She has an impressive jewelry collection
If you don't have an expensive jewelry collection by the time you're 18, are you even the child of a celebrity? Alabama Barker may not reign supreme in the diamond stakes (Cardi B gave her 3-year-old daughter a chunky diamond necklace for her birthday that caused a stir), but she's certainly looking to make money moves. Back in 2022, the musician's daughter shared photographs on her Instagram Story of herself wearing a blinged-out diamond watch and matching bracelet which must have cost a serious fortune.
Eagle-eyed fans might have also spotted her trademark diamond necklace which she wears on most occasions, regardless of whether she's in a casual outfit or attending a red carpet event. The simple chain was gifted to Alabama by her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, for her 18th birthday, but Alabama has worn similar ones in the past. It's not the only gift she's received from the Kardashian side of the family either. Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, reportedly gave Alabama a Cartier diamond watch.
Sadly, tragedy struck in 2024 when Alabama had two designer watches stolen when visiting the fast food restaurant Fatburger. The influencer took to Instagram to beg the culprit to bring it back and even offered a monetary reward (via Entertainment Tonight): "Whoever took my patek [Philippe] and Cartier watch out of the fat burger bathroom a day ago in Burbank I have a reward for you. Please give it back," she wrote.
Alabama Barker released a collection with PLT
In recent years, clothing brand Pretty Little Thing has been put on the map, thanks to its collaborations with famous faces. "Love Island U.K." contestant Molly-Mae Hague was previously hired as creative director, and rapper Saweetie also had her own capsule collection with the brand, but they aren't alone. In 2022, it was Alabama Barker's turn to represent the fashion business when she dropped her own clothing line on the site.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, Alabama announced she was becoming a brand ambassador for PLT, with her dad, Travis Barker, commenting, "Let's go!" according to E! News. The line was incredibly girly with a Y2K influence, featuring a little white croc bag, boyfriend jeans, a "Clueless"-inspired mini skirt, and more. PLT is known for being affordable and accessible fast fashion, so the prices were kept relatively low to appeal to a wide market. Perhaps most amazingly, Alabama was just 16 years old at the time, making her a savvy young businesswoman in the making.
The marketing campaign did raise some eyebrows due to Alabama's age, especially in the U.K., where the Advertising Standards Authority warned the retailer against sexualizing its models. According to The Drum, PLT defended the photographs: "All creative was approved by Ms Barker and her team, and she was posed in a similar style to images that could be seen on her own Instagram account."
She has access to Kourtney Kardashian's wardrobe
If you've ever wondered what Travis Barker's daughter really thinks of Kourtney Kardashian, all you have to do is take a look at this photograph. Alabama Barker seems to have fully embraced her dad's romance with the reality TV star and even borrows her stepmom's clothes. Alabama already has an impressive wardrobe if her Instagram is anything to go by, but that didn't stop her from cracking into Kourtney's designer closet.
For the premiere of Hulu's "The Kardashians" in 2022, Alabama sported a $2,300 Dolce & Gabbana black corset dress that Kourtney previously wore. The lace-up strapless number was spotted on Kourtney at a "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" event many moons ago. Though Kourtney looked stunning in it then, Alabama gave the skin-tight gown a modern twist by wearing it with silver shoes, a glitzy bag, and silver jewelry. She wore her bleach-blond tresses in loose curls around her shoulders.
It was clearly a family event as the rest of the Barker-Kardashian clan chose to wear plain black as well to match the monochromatic background — but it was Alabama who won out by getting to borrow a piece of Kourtney's fashion history.
She has so much cash, she can throw it into the ocean
It's fair to say that obscenely rich and famous youngsters in Hollywood don't always do the right thing. Portraying a certain lifestyle on social media can be one of the most important things for teens trying to make a name for themselves in the industry, which might lead to some bad decisions. In June 2024, Alabama Barker took a trip with pals on a boat. The destination was unclear, but what transpired next certainly made waves.
Alabama shared photographs on her Instagram Story of money floating in the water as if it had been thrown overboard. While some fans might be there for this devil-may-care baller attitude, others thought it was inappropriate and out-of-touch. "This is disgusting," wrote one user, per The Sun. Another sounded off, "Here I am trying to provide for my family while drowning in student loans, and there are people without doing s**t just throwing away money."
Love it, hate it, or feel like it was totally unwarranted, it seems like Alabama was trying to prove a point: She has so much cash, she simply doesn't know what to do with it.
Alabama Barker sails on private yachts
Some may think the tragic truth about Alabama Barker is that she simply has too much time, too much money, and not enough guidance, but it's not for us to judge. If given the chance, most teens would spend their cash wildly on jaw-dropping vacations, fast cars, shopping trips, and diamonds — they just don't have the opportunity. When she isn't busy living it up on land, Alabama has been known to travel on private yachts. Aside from the eyebrow-raising money incident we just mentioned, Alabama shared photographs of herself sunning on the deck of a yacht in Italy to Instagram in early 2024.
Just a month later, Alabama was out on the water again, this time dressed in a bikini and a long crocheted red, black, green, and yellow beach dress as she lounged on a speedboat. The teenager captioned the series of Instagram snaps, "Does she know you call?" However, it wasn't well-received by some followers, who accused her of cultural appropriation for wearing Jamaican colors. Not phased by the outcry, Alabama didn't directly respond. However, she did like a comment, which read, "why it's cultural appropriation but never cultural appreciation yall trippen."
The IG photo gallery was liked by her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian. If it has the Kourtney stamp of approval, then it's okay by Alabama!