Inside Alabama Barker's Extremely Lavish Life

Of all the things on our bingo cards in the last decade, we didn't think we would see the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker become an uber-famous influencer. Her dad may be one of the most famous rock stars in the world, but Alabama Barker has proven she has what it takes to make her own mark on the entertainment industry. Even though she's just 18 years old, Alabama is already making waves with collaborations — and her lavish, over-the-top lifestyle hasn't gone unnoticed by fans.

Some celebrities choose not to give their kids much and let them figure out their finances themselves, but Travis has always ensured that his kids enjoy the spoils of his labor. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the musician is worth a whopping $50 million, thanks to his success with Blink-182 and his solo pursuits. While he may have been dedicated to giving Alabama a luxurious life before he tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian, his wife's status and bank balance have only added to all that his daughter can enjoy.

From being gifted cars and shopping sprees to collaborating with a popular clothing brand, Alabama doesn't have to lift a perfectly manicured finger — what she wants, she gets, and if she hasn't gotten it, it's not worth having.

