The Truth About Diddy And Kim Porter's Breakup

In 2006, Kim Porter was pregnant with twins when she discovered that Diddy was also expecting another child with Sarah Chapman. But it wasn't just the affair that got under Porter's skin, it was the fact that Diddy was unwilling to confront the situation head-on and "be a man" about it. Telling Essence, "I would have preferred to find out from him because that's a man." Seeming to understand that there would always be a level of shared intimacy when dating Diddy, Porter expressed it felt like it was a betrayal of friendship between the pair. "Because, most of all, we were friends. Even if I couldn't have understood it as a woman, I would have understood it as a friend," she continued.

Eventually Diddy divulged the truth, and was shocked to learn Porter had already been informed by someone else. This gave her the courage to allow her to move on, telling Essence "I was like, 'Dude, this is so wack I can't even respect you right now.' And for me, once the respect is gone, I'm not even listening to you." After the final split, the duo shared custody of their children and remained friendly. Sadly, Porter passed away in 2018 due to natural causes extending from a pneumonia infection (according to People). Diddy often praised her publicly and has even made several tender tribute posts to her on Instagram. Porter is survived by her four children, Quincy Brown, King Combs, Jessie James Combs, and D'Lila Star Combs.

