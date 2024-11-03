The Truth About Diddy And Kim Porter's Breakup
Caught in the mire of sweeping legal actions, Sean "Diddy" Combs has a history of doomed relationships. From his failed fling with Jennifer Lopez to the exposing saga with Cassie Ventura, Diddy has a history of cheating on his partners over and over again. And Diddy's relationship with Kim Porter was no different. Even though Diddy and Porter held the longest track record of raising four children together, the "All About the Benjamins" rapper still wound up struggling with infidelity in a way that ultimately led to the end of the relationship.
The connection with Diddy and Porter could best be described as an extended on-again-off-again relationship. The couple broke up a year after their first child was born, but often rekindled their romance. However, it was Diddy's lack of honesty around his having a child with someone else that caused Porter to finally pull the plug on the whole thing. In 2007 Porter made a statement (per People) that included, "In ending this relationship, I made a decision that was in the best interest of myself, Sean and our family. I look forward to moving on with my life ... We will remain friends and committed parents to our children."
Dishonesty around affair is what caused Kim Porter to leave Diddy
In 2006, Kim Porter was pregnant with twins when she discovered that Diddy was also expecting another child with Sarah Chapman. But it wasn't just the affair that got under Porter's skin, it was the fact that Diddy was unwilling to confront the situation head-on and "be a man" about it. Telling Essence, "I would have preferred to find out from him because that's a man." Seeming to understand that there would always be a level of shared intimacy when dating Diddy, Porter expressed it felt like it was a betrayal of friendship between the pair. "Because, most of all, we were friends. Even if I couldn't have understood it as a woman, I would have understood it as a friend," she continued.
Eventually Diddy divulged the truth, and was shocked to learn Porter had already been informed by someone else. This gave her the courage to allow her to move on, telling Essence "I was like, 'Dude, this is so wack I can't even respect you right now.' And for me, once the respect is gone, I'm not even listening to you." After the final split, the duo shared custody of their children and remained friendly. Sadly, Porter passed away in 2018 due to natural causes extending from a pneumonia infection (according to People). Diddy often praised her publicly and has even made several tender tribute posts to her on Instagram. Porter is survived by her four children, Quincy Brown, King Combs, Jessie James Combs, and D'Lila Star Combs.