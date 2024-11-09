The Most Famous People Linda Thompson Ever Dated

Before marrying David Foster in 1991, Linda Thompson was linked to Olympic decathlete Caitlyn Jenner. The two wed in Hawaii in 1981 and went on to have two sons together before calling it quits in 1986. In 2016, Thompson revealed details about her complicated history with Jenner in an interview with ET. She described how their marriage came to an end after Jenner first revealed that she was transgender: "We pretended that we were still together, and we were to an extent. But after about six months I realized this is what she needed to do, who she authentically was, and I need to move on with my life."

However, just a few short years after their divorce, Jenner moved on to a new relationship while still presenting as a male. As Thompson explained, she was initially happy when her ex married mega-famous girl mom Kris Jenner, but later realized that there was more going on under the surface in Jenner's life: "In my naivety and my ignorance, I didn't know that she was still repressing who she was."

Luckily for their two sons, it appears that the somewhat difficult nature of their past isn't enough to drive a permanent rift between Jenner and Thompson. In 2024, Thompson posted a series of photos on Instagram commemorating her granddaughter's first birthday. Jenner is present in several of the photos, standing alongside Thompson in support of their son Brody Jenner and his family.

