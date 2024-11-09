Tragic Details About Ryan Seacrest

Though it may be hard to believe, "American Idol" made its debut more than two decades ago. That means that Ryan Seacrest has been on television screens for just as long — not that you would know it from looking at his skin, hair, teeth, body, or superhuman levels of stamina. In 2024, Seacrest replaced Pat Sajak as host of "Wheel of Fortune," adding game show host to his impressively long list of jobs (well, he technically earned the title hosting the short-lived "Million Second Quiz" in 2013).

This is not the first time the star has stepped into a famous role. From taking over for Dick Clark on "New Year's Rockin' Eve" to filling Casey Kasem's role on the ironic "American Top 40," Seacrest is no stranger to filling big shoes.

Though his Hollywood career began in 1996, it was not until "Idol's" 2002 start that Seacrest became a known name — though he was certainly not hurting for jobs when the "Wheel" landed on him. As a talent, highlights include "Idol," "Live with Kelly and Ryan," "E! News," and the radio show "On Air With Ryan Seacrest." As a producer, Seacrest has had a hand in dozens of projects, most notably "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," "Shahs of Sunset," and "Shades of Blue." Plus, he regularly produces and hosts red-carpet coverage and specials. For all the happiness and zeal he exudes on screen, Seacrest's life has not been without its hardships. Here are some tragic details about Hollywood dynamo Ryan Seacrest.

