Tragic Details About Ryan Seacrest
Though it may be hard to believe, "American Idol" made its debut more than two decades ago. That means that Ryan Seacrest has been on television screens for just as long — not that you would know it from looking at his skin, hair, teeth, body, or superhuman levels of stamina. In 2024, Seacrest replaced Pat Sajak as host of "Wheel of Fortune," adding game show host to his impressively long list of jobs (well, he technically earned the title hosting the short-lived "Million Second Quiz" in 2013).
This is not the first time the star has stepped into a famous role. From taking over for Dick Clark on "New Year's Rockin' Eve" to filling Casey Kasem's role on the ironic "American Top 40," Seacrest is no stranger to filling big shoes.
Though his Hollywood career began in 1996, it was not until "Idol's" 2002 start that Seacrest became a known name — though he was certainly not hurting for jobs when the "Wheel" landed on him. As a talent, highlights include "Idol," "Live with Kelly and Ryan," "E! News," and the radio show "On Air With Ryan Seacrest." As a producer, Seacrest has had a hand in dozens of projects, most notably "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," "Shahs of Sunset," and "Shades of Blue." Plus, he regularly produces and hosts red-carpet coverage and specials. For all the happiness and zeal he exudes on screen, Seacrest's life has not been without its hardships. Here are some tragic details about Hollywood dynamo Ryan Seacrest.
Ryan Seacrest was bullied for his weight growing up
For as much grief as "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell and others have given Ryan Seacrest for his looks — from his fashion sense to his height to his never-not-tan skin — no one really targeted his body. That is, not since he was a child. As a kid, Seacrest was actually overweight, and his peers were none too kind about it. "I do remember that feeling of growing up and being a little bit overweight. I also remember at times being teased about it and because of that it's still in my brain," he said in an interview with Men's Journal. "I never want to feel that way again, and that motivates me to strive hard for balance without cutting anything that I truly enjoy, but while also knowing I can't have it all the time."
In that same interview, Seacrest discussed other ways his weight made his childhood years difficult. "I remember it vividly. Like going swimming and not taking off my shirt before jumping in the pool because I was a chubby kid or going to shop for the first day of school and being in the husky jeans section at Marshall's," he explained. While he is now super fit, Seacrest is at least partially driven by the bullying he experienced. He is in the gym five hours a week and uses any spare moment he can to incorporate fitness into his life — which sometimes even includes doing pushups or light weights during a minutes-long commercial break.
Ryan Seacrest's childhood weight struggle made him obsessed with food
As many people know, body image issues can persist long after one has "fixed" their so-called exterior problem(s). Weight-related body issues are probably some of the hardest to overcome, especially for those who were bullied as children, as Ryan Seacrest was. Being on screen also does not help, as Hollywood — and culture, in general — has warped perceptions of what natural, aging bodies look like. Seacrest has been open about how his childhood weight issues remain central in his mind, even today. "I was teased for it, and I will always see that little boy when I look in the mirror," he once told co-host Kelly Ripa on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (via People). "I cannot get past it, I've talked to our experts about it, but for some reason, I just cannot see that guy."
The pressure to look a certain way is evident when Ryan Seacrest talks about his workout routine, but it is especially relevant to how he deals with food. In that same episode, the star admitted to "obsessing" over his dietary intake and having an unhealthy preoccupation with food in general. "You spend a great deal of time fixating on what you're eating and what you're not eating and when you're eating and how much you're eating and how many times of day you're eating," Ripa told her co-host. Unsurprisingly, fans have expressed worry about Seacrest at times, such as when he went on an all-broth diet in 2021.
If you need help with an eating disorder or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Ryan Seacrest suffered a health scare while on the air in 2020
One reason why fans were so concerned about Ryan Seacrest's broth diet was because it came not long after a late 2020 health scare made it clear the star was not taking proper care of his body. It all happened on the air, too, during a May 2020 episode of "American Idol." As the host was reading from the teleprompter, his eye drooped and his speech became slurred — leaving many convinced Seacrest had a stroke on live television. While that was not the case, no actual diagnosis has ever been disclosed beyond mere exhaustion. "It's personal, but I definitely knew that I needed to slow down," Seacrest later told The Wall Street Journal. "I just had burnt myself out. I was absolutely beat and fatigued and just wasn't letting myself accept that. Now I do."
Seacrest's 50th birthday is in December 2024, and he has confessed to adapting his workouts and habits to retain his verve as he ages. That has meant eating even more cleanly, with a diet that is dairy-free and mostly plant-based. It has also meant adding in lots of cold water therapy and steams for muscle recovery after workouts. While Seacrest took some of the medical advice he got in 2020 to heart, he certainly did not take in the recommendation that he slow down. "To say no to things is difficult. You want to say yes," he said in the WSJ interview. "When I say no to something, I feel guilt in terms of an obligation."
A stylist tried to get money from Ryan Seacrest by alleging sexual harassment
Government data suggests that thousands of sexual harassment cases get reported each year, and those are just the ones that get reported. It is also known that sexual violence of all forms is rarely falsely reported (compared to truthful reports), despite what some famous men will have you believe. But even with a default commitment to believing accusers, due process is always important (and celebrities being falsely accused is not without precedent). Had he been found to have committed any of the reported acts, Ryan Seacrest's sexual harassment scandal would not be on our list. But since a major investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing, it is difficult not to believe Seacrest's extortion claims. The person who accused him of sexual harassment reportedly asked for a large amount of money to hush up, which calls their motives into question.
"Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry," Seacrest said in a statement he released preemptively (via Deadline). "I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result. I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that's core to who I am." The E! Channel conducted a full-scale investigation, wherein Seacrest was vindicated as they found insufficient evidence to support the stylist's claims.
Ryan Seacrest lost a dear friend in May 2024
While we all know death is a necessary part of existing, that knowledge does not make experiencing grief any less painful. And with all of the medical knowledge, medications, and technologies that now exist, we are also often surprised by death — even the death of someone in their 60s can feel like a shock considering the average American is expected to live to about 77 years old as of 2024. It all goes to reason that Ryan Seacrest was feeling that way when his good friend Sam Rubin died unexpectedly in May 2024, at 64. "Sam was one of those guys that made you laugh all the time. I was always impressed by his sense of humor, his skillset, his ability to make everybody feel so important," Seacrest told KTLA.
A well-known journalist in the entertainment realm, Rubin was a founding member of the Critics Choice Association and an on-air personality at "KTLA Morning News" for over 30 years. He was also an important figure in Seacrest's climb to the top, as the "American Idol" host noted in an Instagram tribute. "Early in my career, one of my first live roles on Los Angeles TV was filling in for Sam when he was on vacation. His charm, his fun spirit, and his professionalism always impressed me. My condolences to his family and his KTLA family. He'll be missed by us all," Seacrest wrote alongside a photo of the duo at Disneyland's California Adventure for the 2024 Pixar Fest (pictured above).