Times Jennifer Aniston Should Have Landed On The Worst-Dressed List

Jennifer Aniston is renowned for her flawless, timeless style. Still, even she manages to occasionally put a fashionable foot wrong, making for a frock faux-pas worthy of topping all the worst-dressed stars lists in the biz. However, even worse than worst-dressed, perhaps, is most boring.

The stunning transformation of Aniston from a teen to an A-lister is pretty remarkable. She went from high school drama geek to Hollywood it-girl in the blink of an eye. But sometimes, it feels like all of Aniston's looks are the same: classic black tailored couture. Her seeming reluctance to step away from the tried and tested monochrome red carpet standard leaves many a fashionista yawning. A 2010 Glamour poll asked readers if they were over Aniston's predictable style. 51% begged her to "put on red lipstick, try a long bob, go brunette — SOMETHING, after all these years."

It's unlikely Aniston will undergo any major makeover any time soon, though — and let's face it — if it's not broken, don't fix it. Especially given the fact that when she has mixed it up a bit and stepped out of her style comfort zone, it often resulted in major fashion fails. We're looking at some of the times Aniston's clothing catastrophes should have landed her on the worst-dressed list.

